SCOTT COUNTY — Indiana State Police are currently working a semi crash with serious injury on Interstate 65 in Scott County.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls reported just after 12:30 p.m. that the agency was working the crash, which occurred near the 34-mile marker. Photos posted on the ISP Twitter account show a semi truck on its side off of the roadway.
As of Huls' report, all lanes were blocked and expected to be closed for at least another hour. Traffic has been diverted to U.S. 31 at the Austin exit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.