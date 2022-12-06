NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Floyd Co. Animal Shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society this weekend for a National Adoption Weekend to find shelter pets loving homes for the holidays.
The shelter, 215 W. Market St., and Best Friends, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are partnering for the event, which will be on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet. During this time all adoption fees will be half off, and the shelter will not be scheduling appointments.
Best Friends has partnered with over 600 shelters and rescues for the holiday campaign. The three previous Adoption Weekends resulted in over 25,000 pets finding loving families.
“There’s no better way to spread holiday cheer this holiday season than to adopt or foster a shelter pet in need,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “By adopting a best friend, you’re giving one lucky dog or cat a home as well as creating space for another pet to be rescued. That means you become a lifesaver to two animals in need and there’s no better gift than that.”
Data released earlier this year by Best Friends showed that U.S. shelters saw an increase in animal intakes that adoptions couldn’t keep pace with. The animal welfare community is in crisis, and many shelters across the country are over capacity and are needing to make difficult decisions surrounding lifesaving efforts.
Anyone considering adding a new pet to the family can make a difference by choosing to adopt instead of buying their pet.
National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters. Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while live outcomes, such as adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace.
This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters staying for longer periods, and causing increased strain on shelter staff. Additionally, many shelters are facing challenges with staffing shortages, limited hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events.
All this adds up to the current crisis of most U.S. shelters being at or over capacity, resulting in pets being more at risk due to lack of space.
New Albany Floyd County Animal Control and Shelter was established by an inter-local agreement between the City of New Albany, Indiana and Floyd County, Indiana governments in 1968. Its mission is to provide services that safeguard public health and safety, educate its citizens on responsible pet ownership, protect our community’s animals from cruelty and neglect, and to humanely house, care for and provide placement or humane resolution for the animals in its care. In addition, it works closely with local non-profits and community organizations to reduce pet overpopulation and provide humane education programs to our community.
The Best Friends Network is comprised of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups, spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. It is a coalition committed to saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs through collaboration, information-sharing and implementation of proven lifesaving strategies. Our partners support each other and inspire their own communities to increase lifesaving of dogs and cats across the country.
