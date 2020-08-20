JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore described Monday as being one of the most important days in the more than eight years that he’s been in office.
It was on that day that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management gave Jeffersonville permission to proceed with a massive project to address combined sewer overflows — a problem that’s plagued the city for decades.
What was approved is a modification to the 2009 agreement reached by former Mayor Tom Galligan as part of a federal consent decree. To address overflows that eventually spill into the Ohio River, Galligan’s administration proposed constructing a downtown canal. Moore opposed that plan based on its cost, and his administration opted for a downtown interceptor project.
Though the project is estimated to cost between $23million and $24 million, city officials said it will still be considerably less expensive than constructing a canal.
With the necessary agencies on board with the utility’s plan, the Jeffersonville Sewer Board can proceed with finalizing construction plans and hiring a contractor for what’s been labeled as the biggest single project in the utility’s history.
“That was a day to celebrate and everybody on this board and in this meeting deserves a pat on the back. Thank you all for getting us to this point,” Moore said during Thursday’s sewer board meeting.
A few minutes later, the sewer board acted to dissolve a disagreement over the selection of a contractor for the work.
The board had initially suggested what has been called a guaranteed savings contract. Instead of the normal bidding process, the utility would select a contractor under the approach and negotiate a firm price for the work.
The board’s attorney, Michael Gillenwater, told the Jeffersonville City Council on Monday that such a contract could potentially save the utility money if obstacles and problems not identified in the initial proposal were discovered once construction started.
Due to the massive scope of the project, which will include placing sizable pipes several feet below the ground in downtown Jeffersonville, Gillenwater said there’s a chance environmental issues related to soil or the water table could be undetectable until the work begins. Under a typically bidding process, such additional work could result in change orders and more costs, Gillenwater said.
If the utility selected a qualified contractor with a contract stipulating the risks involved, Gillenwater said it could likely avoid paying for additional expenses were the need to arise.
Several council members disagreed with that approach and called for a more competitive bidding process. The council approved a resolution asking the utility to send out a request-for-proposals with a price limit for the work.
Typically, bids are submitted based on what the contractor believes it will cost for them to complete the work. The requests for bids don’t contain a price limit for construction, and the lowest and most responsive bidder is typically hired.
Gillenwater told the sewer board Thursday the approach suggested by the council likely wouldn’t work.
“I’m not aware of any legal mechanism that would allow us to do that,” he said.
Instead, the sewer board voted 3-0 to finalize construction design plans and put the work out for bid. The sewer board will have to OK the design plans before the plans are advertised for proposals.
In addition to addressing overflows, the interceptor project is expected to add capacity that is needed for future commercial and residential developments.
Once it begins, the project is expected to take at least two years to complete.
