Dr. Mark Lynn & Associates gave free eye exams at a basketball camp Tuesday in Jeffersonville. The camp was hosted by longtime basketball legends Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown. The eye doctors performed tests on some 100 participants in the camp at the Nachand Fieldhouse.
It's basketball camp...with time out to check out the eyes
