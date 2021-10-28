NEW ALBANY — It’s like Halloween year-round at Raven’s Roost Boutique in New Albany.
But as spooky season comes around, it’s an extra special time of year for the downtown shop, which focuses on witchcraft and pagan spirituality. The shop sells merchandise ranging from tarot cards to herbs.
Raven’s Roost owner Antoinette Beatty said the boutique sees increased sales around Halloween, whether attendees are looking for spirit boards, witchy clothing for costumes or decorations to celebrate the holiday. The Halloween spirit often brings in people who previously have not shopped at Raven’s Roost.
The shop will present a Halloween celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature local makers and artists, a costume contest and candy.
“We’ll be doing tarot, and we’ll have some Halloween things for sale, like clothing and Halloween-themed tarot cards,” Beatty said. “Of course, we have our spirit boards — the essentials for a good Halloween celebration.”
The business opened last year, and the shop has continued to expand. When it opened last September, it was located in a small space on the corner of Market and Spring. Now, the shop is at 128 W. Main St. — it was first located on the second floor before expanding to a larger space on the first floor of the same building.
“It’s just been a whirlwind,” Beatty said. “It’s been amazing. Our mailman is so funny — he’ll come in, and he’ll be like, how are you doing this, who is shopping here. I didn’t realize there are so many people who needed a place like this, and there is. I knew we needed something like this, but I guess I didn’t realize how much we needed a place like this.”
In addition to Halloween, Beatty celebrates Samhain, a pagan Celtic festival to mark the end of harvest season and to remember the dead.
“As a witch, I celebrate what we call Samhain, and Samhain is the roots of what is the Halloween holiday,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite celebrations. It’s a time where you can celebrate and connect with those you’ve lost. I’ve had quite a bit of loss in my life, but being able to just focus on that and celebrate our ancestors and connect with those we’ve lost — that’s really the core of Samhain.”
Beatty said she also loves the modern celebrations of Halloween.
“They’re so fun — being able to dress up in costume and get all this candy from people,” she said. “I have two children, and we always do family costumes.”
“We say it’s Halloween every day here [at Raven’s Roost], because we do the popular things that there are to do for Halloween, like the tarot cards, the spirit boards, finding mediums and connecting with those you’ve lost — those are things we do every day. And being able to dress as witches — we dress as witches all year round, so it’s not really a costume for us.”
