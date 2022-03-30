The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is celebrating National Library Week, Sunday, April 3 through Saturday, April 9. The festivities will take place at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations all week.
Library staff members will hide “happy tickets” at both library locations throughout the week. If you locate a “happy ticket” somewhere inside the library, you may redeem it for a prize from a staff member. Limit one prize per customer while supplies last.
Continuing with the festive spirit of National Library Week is National Library Workers Day, which is Tuesday, April 5. This is an excellent opportunity for customers to thank library staff for their hard work and dedication.
“We could not offer such excellent programs and services at the library if it were not for our welcoming, dedicated, and talented staff. The last two years have been challenging for our community, and I am very proud of how the library staff has used their creativity to find new ways to serve the public while following health and safety protocols," said Library Director David Seckman. "I hope customers will drop in for a visit on April 5 to say hello and wish our staff well.”
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation will celebrate National Library Week by raising money for a new “Pocket Park” at the Jeffersonville location. This park was made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana through its first-ever “Quality of Place Grant.” The main fund-raising efforts will take place Wednesday, April 6, as part of “Library Giving Day,” a national fund-raising campaign that raises awareness about the power of libraries to change lives through early literacy and lifelong learning.
