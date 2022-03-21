SOUTHERN INDIANA — March 20-26 is National Safe Place Week in Clark and Floyd counties.
The local officials of Jeffersonville, New Albany, and Sellersburg have proclaimed the week a time to increase awareness about the importance of youth safety and the dangers young people face when they feel they have nowhere to go or are in crisis situations.
The week is also to highlight the Safe Place program, which brings together businesses and volunteers to provide help and safety for youth facing abuse, neglect, bullying or serious family problems.
“Unfortunately, young people face troubling issues in today’s world and it’s up to all of us to offer solutions, places where youth can go to get help,” said Laurie Jackson, President/CEO for National Safe Place. “National Safe Place Week is the perfect opportunity for communities across the country to assess and strengthen their safety net for youth.”
It is estimated that more than one million youth run away from home each year due to abuse, neglect, family conflicts and other issues. The Safe Place program is an option for young people who feel they have nowhere to turn.
Safe Place consists of a national network of nearly 20,000 partnering businesses and community locations — such as fast-food restaurants, convenience stores, fire stations, public buses and libraries — that display the Safe Place sign in their windows.
As youth enter the designated Safe Places and ask for help, trained staff members connect them to the appropriate youth shelter for assistance. National Safe Place Week recognizes participating Safe Place locations and volunteers for their unwavering dedication to the safety and well being of at-risk youth.
There are 19 Safe Place programs serving youth in 31 counties across the state of Indiana with 2,000 stationary and mobile sites ready to help any Indiana youth in need.
In 2019, 450 youth were helped through the Safe Place program and nearly 150,000 youth were educated about how to get help through Safe Place in times of crisis. The Safe Place program, operated locally by Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., partners with businesses and community organizations such as the Awesome Sports Camp, Fire Departments, and Kroger to provide Clark and Floyd County youth immediate safety and access to supportive resources.
National Safe Place provides training and technical assistance for youth service agencies and businesses interested in developing the Safe Place program. Across the U.S., the nearly 20,000 businesses and community locations participate as Safe Place locations display the yellow Safe Place sign and connect teens in crisis with a partnering youth service agency.
Safe Place was created as an outreach program of Shelter House by the YMCA of Greater Louisville in 1983 and remains a wholly owned subsidiary of the YMCA of Greater Louisville. Since its inception, Safe Place has helped more than 300,000 youth. For more information, please go to www.nationalsafeplace.org.
The overall mission of the Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc. is “to serve youth and families in a safe and caring environment.” The core of all the proposed projects is service to youth and families in need. By developing these important assets and families to build upon, our community has a greater chance for success in future generations. https://www.ccysfs.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.