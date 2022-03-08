Celebrate “Theatre in Our Schools Month” in Southern Indiana.
Each March, the American Alliance for Theatre & Education, the Educational Theatre Association, and the International Thespian Society co-sponsor a national celebration.
Theatre in Our Schools Month (TIOS) is a grassroots effort to educate everyone about the benefits of having theatre education in schools, and to draw attention to the need for more access to quality programs for all students.
The campaign, jointly sponsored nationally by TIOS, is a chance for students, parents, communities, school boards, and elected officials to become familiar with the benefits of school theatre participation, which include development of the 21st Century skills of communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking.
Research indicates that students with more theatre education have higher academic achievement across the curriculum. According to The College Board, in 2015, students who took four years of arts classes in high school scored an average of 92 points higher on their SATs than students who took only one half year or less.
To celebrate Theatre In Our Schools Month, community members are invited to see four outstanding high school theatre productions this month.
This weekend, March 11-13, New Albany High School is presenting “The Music Man,” Providence High School is presenting “Shrek the Musical,” and Jeffersonville High School is presenting “Oklahoma.”
From March 11-20, Floyd Central High School is presenting “Anastasia the Musical.” All four productions feature outstanding performances from student actors, technicians, and musicians. Support the arts in the community by celebrating these talented students this month.
For more information about TIOS, go to schooltheatre.org/programs/tios and follow#TheatreinOurSchools on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.