NEW ALBANY — Perhaps no word in the English language conjures up as much fear and uncertainty as "cancer."
Breast cancer can be particularly worrisome for women, as it is among the most common cancer diagnoses outside of some skin cancers. Roughly one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lives, with nearly 42,000 expected to succumb to breast cancer in 2019.
A specific strain of breast cancer — triple negative — can be even more difficult to treat. Between 10 percent and 20 percent of all diagnoses are triple negative breast cancer.
Since it lacks the three most common receptors that cause the cancer to grow, common treatments become less effective. Triple negative breast cancer is also more aggressive, with the cancer more likely to recur in those diagnosed with it.
Thanks to research by the Indiana University School of Medicine, however, new breakthroughs may be on the horizon. It was announced Friday that researchers from the university have discovered a way to predict whether triple negative breast cancer will recur in patients with specific indicators.
Milan Radovich, Ph.D., and Bryan Schneider, MD, attended the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on Friday to present their findings.
"Triple negative breast cancer is a pretty aggressive cancer that affects young women and African American women pretty heavily," Schneider, a professor of oncology at IU School of Medicine, told the News and Tribune. "The data that Dr. Radovich just presented suggests that there is another way of looking at risk that goes beyond the age-old ways of prognosis.”
Over the course of their research, Radovich and Schneider found that plasma that contained circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) — which is genetic material from a tumor — meant the patient had a 56% chance of being cancer-free in the two years that followed.
Conversely, women whose plasma does not contain ctDNA are much more likely to stay cancer-free, with an 81% chance of non-recurrence within two years.
When a woman with triple negative breast cancer has neither ctDNA nor circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which spread from tumors into the bloodstream, she has a 90% of remaining cancer-free after two years.
According to Schneider, just knowing the chances of recurrence is a powerful thing to have during recovery for a patient.
“As a medical oncologist who takes care of a variety of patients, one of the very difficult things is that these patients go through a lot of work with chemo, then surgery and sometimes radiation," he said." At the end of all that, they hear ‘you may or may not come back with this.’ It’s a flip of the coin. The ability to understand a bit better whether or not they have to worry is a very powerful thing.”
The pair teamed up for a study funded by the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer and the Walther Cancer Foundation as part of the Indiana University Precision Health Initiative Grand Challenge. Multiple clinics across the country participated in the research, including New Albany's Baptist Health Floyd Cancer Care Center.
“We’re really proud that the results we shared today have international implications, and it was made possible by all the Hoosiers along the way," Radovich said. "We Hoosiers should be really proud that we had a part in something with such wide-ranging impact."
The results were gathered from 142 women with triple negative breast cancer who had undergone chemotherapy prior to surgery, where a technique called the FoundationOne Liquid Test located ctDNA in 90 of them.
The researchers also noted that the presence of ctDNA was associated with lower rates of survival, finding that patients with the substance present in their plasma were four times more likely to succumb to the disease.
Though the findings are a positive step forward for breast cancer research, it is only an early move in finding new treatment options for patients with triple negative diagnoses. In early 2020, another study is expected to focus on patients who are at-risk of recurrence. It is the hope of researchers that new and improved treatment options will be the result.
"Just knowing this information doesn’t help our patients," Radovich said. "We'll have our 'Persevere Trial,' where we'll take in patients with triple negative breast cancer. They have residual disease. This time, we’re going to stratify them by the ctDNA. We’re going to analyze their tumors, and find the right treatment for them based on their composition."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.