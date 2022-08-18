NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast is joining Indiana University to work with students and high schools across the region and state to make the transition to college more seamless, while lowering common barriers to post-secondary education.
IU Southeast, one of the five regional campuses of IU, is taking steps to help high school students access college-level classes while also reducing common fees.
“Our students come from across the state and each faces different challenges on their way to starting their college career,” said Susan Sciame-Giesecke, IU’s vice president for regional campuses and online education. “By doing what we can to understand potential barriers, work through solutions and offer up meaningful and valuable opportunities to our students, we can work together to ensure those students who want to continue their education are able to transition as seamlessly as possible to an IU campus.”
Eliminating common fees
Beginning this month, all IU regional campuses have eliminated the application fee, parking fees and the per credit hour fee for Advance College Project courses for Indiana residents.
“Over recent months, we’ve learned of the staggering drop in high school college-going rates in Indiana and around the U.S.,” said Kelly Ryan, interim chancellor of IU Southeast. “One reason for this drop is the perception of value. Affordable college-going options do exist, but we are taking action to lessen the burden and assist students and families in achieving their future goals of attaining a 4-year degree.”
U.S. residents applying to IU Southeast through Apply IU, can now do so free with the $35 application fee being eliminated. By simply applying, students are considered for some automatic scholarships, which can further reduce the cost of attending school. In-state undergraduate students attending full-time who received gift aid were awarded an average of $7,600 last year, from a combination of IU, federal, state and private grants and scholarships. Last year, over 71% of these students received some gift aid to assist with tuition and fees, which are approximately $8,000.
In addition, all students at IU’s regional campuses, including IU Southeast, can now park on campus free. Parking permits will be free to students for the 2022-23 academic year.
For students taking dual credit courses in Indiana high schools through the Advance College Project, IU is waiving the $25 per credit hour fee. These dual credit programs provide college courses to high school students, which allows them to receive both high school and college credit at the same time.
“By eliminating the per credit hour fee for our dual credit students, we’re working to further support Hoosier students by broadening access to this valuable opportunity,” said Sciame-Giesecke. “Programs like the Advance College Project allow students to experience college coursework while honing their academic and study skills in preparation for entering a college or university.”
Getting a jump start on college credit
In addition, some Advance College Project credit can count toward the Indiana College Core and Indiana College Core certificate that is now being offered by IU’s regional campuses. The Indiana College Core certificate is available to Indiana high school students who complete 30 hours of coursework across core competencies. While pursuing the educational requirements of the certificate, students will also have additional support from IU, including financial aid education, career development and career exploration.
Once they have completed the certificate, students will not only start their college career with a head start on their general education coursework but will also have guaranteed admission to each IU regional campus. And, a student who earns the Indiana College Core Certificate from one Indiana public post-secondary institution and later enrolls at another will not be required to complete the Indiana College Core requirements at the second institution.
“The Indiana College Core certificate will enhance the relationships each of the IU regional campuses have with the high schools in their service regions,” said Mike Beam, assistant vice president for school partnerships and senior assistant vice provost for undergraduate education. “Our regional campuses will now provide more dual credit courses as well as advising and career support to enhance high schools’ college going rates.”
Each regional campus, as well as IU Bloomington, has an Indiana College Core coordinator who can provide additional information on the certificate as well as the steps for establishing this opportunity at Indiana high schools. At IU Southeast, that coordinator is Kristin Lookatch.
On the path to a career
While some students may benefit from taking general education courses, others may have a specific career interest in mind. IU’s regional campuses are working with high schools across the state to develop career pathways tha allow students to learn more and discover various career options while still in high school.
The pathways will be co-developed with partner school districts to be responsive to the high schools’ needs and those of the region’s labor market. The ability to customize these pathways for students is aimed at directly helping to improve the state’s future labor market and build good future career and job opportunities for students.
Once established, the pathways allow students to take up to four courses in a specific career interest area. Students in the program also participate in field experiences in their school district.
With all of these options as well as the elimination of various fees, Sciame-Giesecke hopes students throughout Indiana will see the value in pursuing their education after high school and take advantage of what IU’s regional campuses can offer.
“I hope schools, parents and students will embrace the Indiana Core Certificate, the dual credit courses and the pathways we’re establishing as an opportunity for students to begin their college career while in high school,” Sciame-Giesecke said. “These students are the future of our state, and we want to be a part of their journey.”
