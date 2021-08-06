NEW ALBANY — Indiana University officials say COVID-19 protocols for the school year ahead will help keep students in classes.
IU will begin the school year with required masks indoors and required vaccinations for each of its campuses, including Indiana University Southeast in New Albany. The first day of classes for IUS is Aug. 23.
The university is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated or to have an approved exemption. However, the university does not require proof of vaccination at this time.
Just his week, IU changed its mask policy to require all students, staff, faculty and visitors to wear masks in indoor spaces and made the policy effective starting Thursday.
The change in policy followed updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising people to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
A group of IU students represented by the Bopp Law Firm is seeking to block the university’s vaccine requirement, and on Friday, the firm took its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The university’s vaccine requirement has been upheld by a federal court of appeals and U.S. district court.
Attorney James Bopp, Jr. said in a Friday news release that the firm expects a Supreme Court opinion next week.
Dr. Aaron Carroll, chief health officer for the university, noted the CDC guidelines and the nationwide concern regarding the highly transmissible Delta variant.
He said the university is approaching 85% of students across Indiana University campuses who say they are fully vaccinated or have received one dose. He notes that it is “not a perfect metric.”
The risk of transmission should be low with high levels of vaccinations, Carroll said. He emphasized that some of the counties with IU campuses are pursuing mask mandates.
“We have decided to make the change to follow basic CDC guidance and to listen to what everyone is saying and start the semester with everybody masking up in indoor public spaces,” Carroll said. “But then we’ll review and see what’s going on and what risk of transmission really looks like, and we can make a different decision later.”
Carroll said the university is still planning for full classes and dining halls and masking is not required outdoors.
He said there was a push for exemptions during the week following the announcement of the vaccination policy, but since then they have been “trickling off to minimal, because most people at this point have told us.”
“We have not seen any major surge in pushing forward exemptions since I would say July,” Carroll said.
Amanda Stonecipher, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs at IUS, said the university has reached out to students, faculty and staff about the vaccination requirement in a variety of ways to remind them to communicate their vaccination status through a confidential online form.
“We obviously hope that everyone will comply either having a vaccination or an approved exemption by the middle of August, but we understand that is not possible for every student, because they might just be starting now in the vaccination process,” she said.
Stonecipher said the university is also calling students who have not submitted their vaccination status.
That process will be handled at the university level, not at the IUS campus, she said.
“On our campus, we will not know who has a vaccination and who has an exemption,” she said. “And we cannot ask. We are not asking people about their vaccination status…so we don’t know. All we tell students is to make sure you comply with the requests and tell us your status.”
Those who do receive an vaccine exemption will be required to go through regular COVID-19 mitigation testing.
Carroll said he hopes for the university’s vaccination rate to be as high as possible.
“Vaccination works, but we are still worried about those who are unvaccinated,” Carroll said. “They are at significant risk, we’re still worried about outbreaks that can occur. We have to do everything we can to keep everybody safe, but we care about all of our constituents, not just one group or another, so we’ll just keep pushing for higher and higher rates.”
Stonecipher said at this time, IUS does not have a full picture of enrollment for fall, so she couldn’t say whether the vaccination requirement has had any impact on enrollment for the semester.
“They enroll right up to the beginning of classes, and we really can’t say why a student chooses not to enroll unless they directly tell us the reason, so given the current situation with the pandemic that we’re seeing all over, there’s a myriad of reasons someone may choose to enroll or not to enroll,” she said.
Stonecipher said she does not know what the reported vaccination rate is for the IUS campus. She said “most everyone is very appreciative of how serious we are taking their student’s safety.”
“We want to be back on campus and have activities and people in our classrooms and our students want that,” she said. “So we have seen that more often students are excited and willing to comply, because they want that as well.”
IUS offers some completely online programs, as well as online classes offered within degree programs.
“What we’ve learned is that students pick a mix of modalities,” Stonecipher said. “They may choose two in-person classes then two hybrid classes and one online class.”
Stonecipher said she is seeing a positive atmosphere on campus as staff and faculty return and groups of students take tours and register for classes and there is more activity on campus.
She said the university is in a good position to stay open, and university leaders are “poised and ready to respond to any new guidance that we get to make sure we keep our classes open and in-person.”
“We’ve learned a lot over the last year about how to really make decisions and approach any kind of changes that are coming,” she said.
Carroll said the pandemic for the vaccinated is much different than the pandemic for the unvaccinated, and the danger with the spread of the Delta variant is “massively directed at the unvaccinated.”
“Even when vaccinated people get breakthrough infections, it’s almost always very mild,” he said. “And if we can make it so that the risk when you’ve vaccinated yourself from COVID, even if you get infected, it’s pretty mild — less than other seasonal viruses that go around — then we we can pretty much feel good and go back to a normal life.”
Getting vaccinated is the “best way to get out of this entirely,” Carroll said.
“Even if we drive numbers to where they need to be on campus, they’re not where they need to be in Indiana or the United States.”
