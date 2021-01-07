Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.