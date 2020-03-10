INDIANA — As patients testing positive for COVID-19 rise throughout the country, some Indiana educational institutions are taking measures to stop the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Indiana University issued an announcement Tuesday afternoon that all in-person classes would be suspended for two weeks at all campuses following the university's spring break March 15-22. This includes IU Southeast in New Albany. Students will be taught remotely during the suspension and are expected to return to normal classes April 6.
All university-sponsored international and domestic travel outside Indiana is being suspended through April 5, and students and faculty are advised against travel within the state.
The decision comes based on guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments, IU President Michael McRobbie said in a letter.
"Alongside our extensive prevention efforts that are already being carried out, it is now necessary to take further urgent, proactive steps to help keep the IU community safe," McRobbie stated. "These measures will undoubtedly cause inconvenience and disruption, yet the risks of not acting now far outweigh the foreseeable inconvenience and challenges of these actions.
"The steps that we are taking are necessary to help ensure the continuing good health of our community. On behalf of Indiana University, I am grateful to all of you in advance for your patience, support and dedication as we work together to energetically address the problems associated with COVID-19."
No students have tested positive at any of the university's campuses, but two have self-reported having tested presumptively positive after studying in a CDC level 3 country. Neither student has returned to an IU campus.
Purdue University also announced Tuesday that all classes will be moved to online or alternative instruction when classes resume March 23 after spring break. Staff should prepare now to move instruction online by that date "and should be prepared to continue as long as in-person instruction seems inadvisable (potentially through the end of the semester)," according to a news release.
All university sponsored international and domestic travel has been suspended from March 16 through May 2.
Immediate actions include asking staff to be flexible with attendance policies for students who are not feeling well, and advising how to assist a student who may be exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
And although none have made decisions to close at this time, Southern Indiana public school systems are monitoring the situation. The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. posted on Facebook that administrators were taking precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
"Our health professionals and school nurses are reviewing and following our preparedness plans in response to emerging updates and information from the CDC and the Floyd County Public Health Department," according to the post.
Greater Clark County Schools also posted an update, letting parents know that they were monitoring the situation but not at this time closing.
The school systems both say they have implemented protocols to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which includes educating students and staff on hygienic measures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.