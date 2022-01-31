From Bloomington to the Knobs … from pop culture to classics … and from tapping toes to rousing applause, the famed Indiana University Singing Hoosiers will make the stage at Floyd Central High School come alive on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
The 90-member group of vibrant vocalists and accompanists in colorful garb and background settings will sing and dance for audiences like the sellout crowd that filled the auditorium in January 2020 and requested a repeat performance. Reserved tickets ($1 for students and $10 for adults) are available now at floydcentral.booktix.com or through the box office at 812-542-2284.
Directed by acclaimed Dr. Chris Albanese, vocalists will perform wearing special singing masks, which do not impede the sound. The masks were provided by IU’s Jacobs School of Music. Patrons as well are required to wear masks while in the school building.
The concert also will feature four Floyd Central alumni — IU seniors Jordan Burger and sophomores Connor Bickel, Molly Cavan, and Tess Rutherford. In addition, former members of the Singing Hoosiers, such as founding members Kent McCaffrey and Bill Lohmeyer, have been invited to attend. All Singing Hoosiers alumni in the audience will be recognized.
Sponsors are needed to cover costs, and for every $100 donated, individuals or companies will receive two premium tickets and recognition in the printed program, if donations are received by Friday, Feb. 11. Checks should be made payable to Floyd Central Choir and mailed to Kate Burger at Highland Hills Middle School, 3492 Edwardsville-Galena Road, Georgetown, IN 47122.
“The choir is excited about hosting this evening of top-quality entertainment for all ages,” said Burger, the mother of a current Singing Hoosier and who chairs the event. “It is also an excellent way for our young people to see how they can use music to enrich their college experience.”
