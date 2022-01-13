Indiana University Southeast has announced three recipients of the 2022 Chancellor’s Medallion.
Ronald Barnes, retired Army colonel and CPA, Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody and Floyd Superior Court 3 Judge Maria Granger will be honored Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Caesars Southern Indiana at the Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner.
The Chancellor’s Medallion is the highest honor presented by the chancellor of IU Southeast. It is given to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the university and to the community; have given their talents in the promotion of human welfare and community well-being; and who, through their integrity, sensitivity, and commitment, serve as models for students and alumni of IU Southeast. To date, 53 of these awards have been presented.
Ronald Barnes
Ronald Barnes is a retired Army colonel, spending 32 years in active and reserve status with the Army. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business from Indiana University in 1972 and became a CPA in 1975. He is licensed to practice in Indiana and Kentucky, and he has over 30 years of experience in public accounting. He is also a member of IU Southeast’s Board of Advisors.
Many awards and honors have been presented to Barnes, including the Sagamore of the Wabash in September 2002, the highest honor that the governor of Indiana bestows; the Leadership Southern Indiana Servant Leader Award in May 2001; the IU Southeast Distinguished Alumni Award in May 2001; and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana Gold Leaf Volunteer Award in April 2001. Barnes is a Paul Harris Fellow and a Kentucky Colonel. He received numerous achievement and commendation medals throughout his military career, some more than once. Since his retirement, he has been selected to serve as a U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador.
J. Terrence Cody
Floyd County Circuit Court Judge J. Terrence “Terry” Cody received his undergraduate degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati and his law degree from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.
Following graduation from law school in 1974, he returned to New Albany to practice law with his father until his election to the Floyd Circuit Court in November 1998.
Cody has served as a board member of the Judicial Conference of Indiana. He has also served on the Indiana Judges Association as secretary-treasurer, vice-president and president, the Indiana Bar Foundation, the Indiana State Bar Association and as chair of the Indiana Supreme Court Pro Bono Committee for Judicial District 14.
In his community, he has served on the board of the Floyd County Hospital Foundation, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Goodwill BridgePoint Services; and, he has served as a Trustee of Our Lady of Providence High School. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the MacLean Foundation.
Maria Granger
Maria Granger is the presiding judge of Floyd Superior Court 3 in New Albany. She is also the president of the Veterans Court of Southern Indiana, Inc., which serves Floyd, Clark and Scott counties and is Indiana’s model for Veterans Courts throughout the state. Prior to her judgeship, Granger had a private legal practice and served as the deputy prosecuting attorney for the Office of the Floyd County Prosecuting Attorney. Granger graduated from IU Bloomington with a Bachelor of Science in education and from the McKinney School of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. She is a past adjunct professor at IU Southeast.
Granger is lauded in the community for her work in establishing Indiana’s first Veterans Court and in increasing veteran’s courts throughout Indiana. She has received several awards for her work including the LifeSpring Foundation’s Chairman’s Impact Award and the Center for Women and Families Public Service Award. Additionally, the City of New Albany has issued two proclamations honoring Granger for her support of veterans and those who have incurred the costs of war.
Proceeds from the Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner benefit the Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship program. For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the IU Southeast Office of Development at 812-941-2464.
