NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast honored 853 graduates at its 54th commencement ceremony Monday at Freedom Hall in Louisville.
The occasion marked the first time since 2019 that the exercises were held in person.
IU President Pamela Whitten presided over the ceremony with IU Southeast Acting Chancellor Kathryn Girten.
The Class of 2022 was awarded 862 degrees, including 702 bachelor’s degrees, 157 master’s degrees and three associate degrees.
The class ranged in age from 19 to 75 and hailed from 38 Indiana counties, nine U.S. states and 18 countries of origin. Over 31% of these candidates became the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree.
Whitten praised the students for their accomplishments while challenging them to apply their accumulated knowledge and skills constructively.
“Today, more than ever, our complicated society needs leadership from young men and women like you who can serve with wisdom and intelligence,” Whitten said. “May you seek and find new ways to turn the knowledge you have gained here into action—and to turn action into change that will improve our world in countless ways.”
Girten paid tribute to the unique challenges that were overcome by the Class of 2022.
“The class that persisted through the pandemic, with its vast disruptions, is a class that we will remember for its resilience, its determination, and its drive to succeed,” Girten said.
The student speaker was Miranda Miller, communication major, military veteran, and captain of the IU Southeast softball team. Reflecting on her college experience, Miller urged classmates to seize opportunities to lead.
“You are a valuable leader, you have an immense opportunity to change the world, and you have a whole family of Grenadiers to cheer you on along the way,” Miller said.
Luanne Didelot, ’89, senior nurse specialist in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, received the distinguished alumni award for her work with the Louisville Metro Public Health Department to plan and coordinate the mass vaccination process instituted at Broadbent Arena in 2020 and 2021.
More than 40,000 IU Southeast degrees have been awarded since 1968. Nearly 80% of graduates remain in Indiana and the Louisville metropolitan area.
About IU Southeast: IU Southeast is one of seven campuses of Indiana University. Offering more than 130 degree programs and concentrations, the scenic 180-acre campus is located less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville, Kentucky. It currently has an enrollment of more than 4,800 students and employs more than 400 faculty members. About 400 students now live on campus in five fully furnished, lodge-style residence halls. For more information, visit www.ius.edu. IU Southeast is a tobacco-free campus.
