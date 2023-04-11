ELIZABETH – Saturday evening, IU Southeast held their 2023 Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner at Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth. This year marked the 27th anniversary of the event.
Moments after the reception began, guests took the time to greet each other, as well as mingle. Some took their seats immediately and enjoyed the hors d’oeuvres and the cocktails. Others took a look at the silent auction items which included wine and fruit baskets and picnic packages. The bourbon pull also began at the same time.
The emcee, Brent Rogers, officially opened the main portion of the ceremony. “We are here tonight to celebrate our honorees,” Rogers stated as he set the tone. He also acknowledged all the sponsors of the event for all their great contributions.
Rogers then introduced the interim chancellor and keynote speaker, Kelly Ryan.
“Those who have attended in the past know how much we value our students and what they have done to learn, grow, and help others...They are the heartbeat of the institution,” Ryan said before she acknowledged all the recent accomplishments of various members of the IU Southeast campus.
After Ryan was finished speaking, Joe Glover took the podium. Glover is the university’s interim vice chancellor of advancement, alumni, and external affairs.
“I want you to really listen to the stories of our 2023 scholarship recipients,” Glover said before he departed the stage.
Rogers and Ryan then took the stage again, and the emcee announced the junior and senior scholarship recipients. Junior scholarship recipients included: Reece Grace, Keziah Jones, and Courtney Kessinger. Senior scholarship recipients included: Hannah Fisher, Sierra French, Jack Harrison, Ashton Minton, and Cheri Receveur. The stories the students told were moving and powerful as they talked about receiving the scholarship. The fact the winners delivered their words through prerecorded messages on a large-screen TV did not make their statements any less profound. After the video presentation, the honored students in attendance then took the stage and received their awards.
“It was highly successful; it’s really good for our students. We wanted to make sure people who are working hard in school and life know how appreciated they are,” Ryan said about this year’s award ceremony.
The evening’s entertainment consisted of the IU Southeast student band O.K. Ultra. They took the upper stage as they entertained the guests while the guests ate dinner. The band covered classic songs such as Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar,” The Beatles’ “Come Together,” and Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion.”
The Medallion Honoree Recognition portion followed, and Chancellor Ryan took the stage yet again and presented the awards to this year’s two recipients, Laura McGuirk and Sally Newkirk. Before that, Ryan gave the audience a brief biography about both the medallion winners.
After the two recipients received their awards, Ryan introduced the new chancellor of IU Southeast, Debbie Ford. Her official start date for the position is July 1.
“Thank you all for the very warm welcome to IU Southeast. Your passion to support IU Southeast is contagious,” Ford said shortly after she took the podium.
After the event, Newkirk said the following about her experience, “I feel very blessed growing up in New Albany and having a career here working with so many spectacular people...I really don’t know what else to say; I’m at a loss for words.”
McGuirk enjoyed the event and said she also felt speechless at having received such an honor. “I’m deeply honored by the recognition I received. As a graduate and former staff member, it really means a lot to me.”
In closing, Roger acknowledged everyone again, ending an inspiring and successful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.