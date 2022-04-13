NEW ALBANY — The Music Department at Indiana University Southeast will present the IU Southeast Orchestra at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, in the Richard K. Stem Concert Hall in the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center on the IU Southeast campus, 4201 Grant Line Road in New Albany.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. To donate online, go to: go.iu.edu/GiveToIUSMusic.
This concert will mark the end of the tenure of IU Southeast Professor of Music Dr. Joanna Goldstein who, after 40 years at IU Southeast, will retire at the end of this academic year. In addition to conducting the IU Southeast Orchestra, Goldstein — who is the director of the orchestra along with associate director, Dr. Molly Baugh — will also be the featured piano soloist on the program.
The program will open with Baugh, who is Associate Professor of Music Education and Instrumental Music, conducting the Overture to La gazza ladra (The Thieving Magpie) by Gioachino Rossini followed by the Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff with Goldstein as soloist. After a brief intermission, the concert will conclude with Goldstein conducting the Symphony No. 4 in E Major, Op. 98 by Johannes Brahms.
Goldstein was formerly the Dean of the School of Arts & Letters until 2001. In addition to her piano studio, she directs the Indiana University Southeast Orchestra. Goldstein earned her Bachelor of Music degree summa cum laude at Temple University, her Masters of Music at The Juilliard School and a Ph. D. from New York University. She also studied at the Academy for Music and the Performing Arts in Vienna, Austria as a Fulbright-Hays Scholar and has received numerous honors including winning the Philadelphia Orchestra Young Artist Competition on two occasions, the National Arts Club Competition and the Mason-Hamlin Competition.
As a solo pianist, Goldstein has performed with the Louisville Orchestra, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, as well as several regional orchestras in the U.S.
She has performed solo recitals and chamber music throughout the United States, England, Austria, and Germany and has recorded for South German Radio and appeared on WQXR in New York, as well as public radio in the Philadelphia area and in Louisville.
She is a founding member of the Kentucky Center Chamber Players, which has performed a subscription series in the Louisville area since the 1982-1983 season. This chamber group has also toured and played educational concerts throughout the tri-state area and recorded for National Public Radio. The ensemble has two CD recordings: “Between Tides” on Centaur Records and “Four on the Floor” on New Dynamic Records. Goldstein has two additional CDs released on Centaur Records featuring women composers of the early 20th century entitled “Nasty Women” and “They Persisted.”
Goldstein is the author of “A Beethoven Enigma: Performance Practice and the Piano Sonata, Opus 111,” Peter Lang Publishers, Inc. She has been the recipient of The Excellence in Research and Creativity Award at Indiana University Southeast and is a member of FACET, The Faculty Colloquium on Excellence in Teaching at Indiana University. She is a member of the Fulbright-Hays Association, The College Music Society, and The National Association of Schools of Music.
Free parking is available in the Dogwood lot directly in front of the Ogle Center and in the Hickory lot directly behind the Ogle Center from one hour before the start of the performance until one hour after the conclusion of the performance. Vehicles parked in other locations and/or at other times will be subject to ticketing.
