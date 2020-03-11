NEW ALBANY – Omar Attum, associate professor of biology at IU Southeast, has won a Fulbright Specialist Award from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Attum is IU Southeast’s first Fulbright Specialist, and he is one of only 400 U.S. citizens to participate in the Fulbright Specialist Program this year.
Over two weeks in the summer of 2020, Attum will complete a project at the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan that aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnership benefiting participants, institutions and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities within biology education, according to the State Department.
More specifically, Attum’s project will help to develop a citizen science program to gain public participation in addressing Jordan’s pressing need to monitor coral bleaching and the status of endangered marine wildlife in the Red Sea near Aqaba.
Since 1946, The Fulbright Program has given more than 390,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists and scientists the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to share international concerns. Recipients have gone on to win 60 Nobel Prizes and 86 Pulitzer Prizes, while 37 have served as heads of state.
“The Fulbright Specialist Program is a highly competitive national competition, and scholars are selected based on their expertise and experience," Diane Wille, dean of research and director of graduate studies, said in a news release. "That Dr. Attum was selected for the Fulbright Specialist Roster and awarded this support is a direct indication of the outstanding faculty at IU Southeast.”
