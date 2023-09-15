NEW ALBANY — Post-graduate success rates and an increase in enrollment were the focal points of Indiana University Southeast Chancellor Debbie Ford's State of the Campus address on Friday.
This school year, IU Southeast saw a 6.4% increase in their first-year undergraduate students and a 4.7% increase in graduate students.
Ford, who began her role as chancellor July 1, attributed much of IU Southeast's success to the core values of the university, including a nurturing environment, holistic learning, connectedness and integrity.
During the presentation, Ford announced that 97% of the 2022 graduates are either employed or attending graduate school one year after graduation.
“Of those graduates, 95% are working full-time in careers related to their area of study and they are working locally in the communities we serve,” Ford said. “Not only are our students well prepared, but they enter the work force with less student loan debt and many are achieving higher economic mobility as compared to their parents.”
IU Southeast's tuition is the lowest of any four-year college or university in the region, and 51% of graduates have zero financial loan debt, Ford added.
The loan debt with IUS graduates is 30% less than the average loan debt of college graduates in Indiana or Kentucky.
Ford also announced that IUS is on the pathway to becoming a student-ready campus.
“A student-ready college is one that strategically and holistically advances student success and works tirelessly to educate all students for civic and economic participation in a global, interconnected society,” Ford said.
To help with becoming a student-ready campus, IUS has started student experience programs such as studying abroad, internships, mentoring and more.
Becoming a student-ready campus is a goal on the IUS 2030 strategic plan.
“Our strategic plan will continue to guide our work at IU Southeast, and I am so proud of the progress we have made,” Ford said. “We are already seeing significant actions across our campus in support of the three pillars to drive student success and opportunity, pursue transformational research and creativity, and serve the state of Indiana and beyond.”
She also discussed the increasing number of students enrolling in online programs at IUS. Online students now make up 10% of enrolled students, and 45.5% of credit hours are now taken online.
Moving forward, IUS wants to keep supporting the students that attend the school and expand the services they offer and enhance the student experiences. They also was want to remain open to change and adapt to keep up with the demand of the students.
“We must keep doing the things that are working and do them better than ever,” Ford said. “We must continue to achieve our goals for IU 2030 as that achievement will set us up for our future success.”
