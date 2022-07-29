SOUTHERN INDIANA — The United States economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, but that doesn't mean the country is in a recession.
Indiana University Southeast Interim Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Sanders Chair in Business Uric Dufrene said there are other things to factor into the economic equation currently.
"Here's why I think we are probably not in a recession, at least right now, that's simply because we continue to have historically low unemployment rates, we have record job openings," he said. "We continue to add jobs from month to month at record levels.
He said even though there was a slight dip in the most recent jobs report about openings, there's still an elevated number of available jobs.
Data last week from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported the state’s unemployment rate was 2.4% in June, up from 2.2% in May. Despite the rise, the rate for June is still one of the lowest in state history.
"For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana,” Department of Workforce Development Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson said when the numbers came out. “And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”
Dufrene said the job openings are an important piece of the recession puzzle, since Indiana and the nation continue to add jobs at record levels.
Another aspect to note is that consumer spending "has not collapsed," Dufrene said.
"Typically in a recession you should be seeing plummeting consumer spending activity," he said.
The negative growth in the U.S. economy is due to a big surge in imports in the first quarter and then inventory levels coming down in the second quarter, Dufrene said.
"There will be many people commenting on whether or not this is a recession and certainly they have all the right to do that, and I'm sure there will be many people now disagree with what I'm sharing right now," Dufrene said. "I just cannot see how we can declare this is a recession with an unemployment rate that's less than 4%."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.