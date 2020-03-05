NEW ALBANY – The annual Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner will be Saturday, April 4, at Caesars Southern Indiana at 6 p.m.
This year, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Chancellor’s Medallion and Indiana University’s bicentennial year, the university will not recognize any new Chancellor’s Medallion recipients. Instead, this special program will focus on IU Southeast’s continued appreciation for the previous recipients and their collective, ongoing impact on the university and the region.
Michael McRobbie, the 18th president of Indiana University, will speak at the event. In addition, eight Chancellor’s Medallion student scholarship recipients will be recognized.
The Chancellor’s Medallion is the highest honor presented by the chancellor of IU Southeast. It is given to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the university and the community; have given their talents in the promotion of human welfare and community well-being; and who, through their integrity, sensitivity and commitment, serve as models for students and alumni of IU Southeast. To date, 54 of these awards have been presented.
The past Chancellor’s Medallion recipients will receive IU Bicentennial Medals. The Bicentennial Medal is awarded to organizations and individuals who, through their personal, professional, artistic or philanthropic efforts, have broadened the reach of Indiana University around the state, nation and world. The medals themselves are unique, made from materials salvaged from the old bells that hung in the Student Building on the IU Bloomington campus, giving recipients a lasting piece of IU history.
Proceeds from the Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner benefit the Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship program. For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the IU Southeast Office of Development at 812-941-2464.
