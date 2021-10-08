NEW ALBANY — The Cultural Resource Center at Indiana University Southeast will move to a smaller location in the library as a result of the campus writing center being relocated.
The cultural center is now on the third floor of the library in its own enclosed room that has space for many bookshelves, tables, clothing racks and loose artifacts. The center will be moving soon to two bookshelves on the first floor of the library. The center will also be given some storage space in one of the workrooms near the shelves.
On the first floor, the center will be able to move some of the rolling shelves from its room now, where their large tubs of information and artifacts will be stored.
Claudia Crump, one of the co-founders of the center, said she was very proud of the collection of textiles and garments and is hoping the center can find a safe way to display them in the new location.
Along with the garments, Crump noted that the center is going to have to decide how to display some of the artifacts that now sit on shelves instead of in a tub.
All of the artifacts at the center have been donated, so Crump said she is giving the opportunity for the donors to come back and retrieve their items if they are not comfortable with them being moved somewhere else. She said so far several people have decided to have their items returned to them.
Crump will host several walkthroughs of the center before it closes, allowing people to revisit the center one more time and allowing for the donors to decide if they would like to retrieve their items. The walkthroughs will be on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon and Oct. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Though she is providing this opportunity, she hopes they want to keep their donations with the center.
The center has been in the IUS library since the library opened. It moved from the old library. Crump said that her and co-founder ,Carolyn Diener, were both invited to sit with the architects and help plan the layout of the center.
The founders wanted the room to be of a more flowing nature with a flexible environment. Crump said it will be an adjustment going from that to the more structured area of just bookshelves.
The center was founded in 1972, though it was not open to the public until 1993, when Crump and Diener realized that their students at IUS had very little concept of multicultural education.
“We found that they were very reluctant to even talk to someone else from a different country, or a different race. We wanted to break through that kind of window to make everybody more comfortable,” Crump said.
After taking her first international trip to Russia, Crump realized that using artifacts was an effective way of teaching about culture. Crump and Diener noticed that many of their students had never travelled before and many would not get the opportunity to do so.
They hoped then to bring a multicultural understanding to the students through these artifacts, allowing them to see differences and similarities firsthand without leaving the city.
Over the years, the center has collected hundreds of tubs of artifacts with accompanying information called kits. The kits are organized both topically and regionally.
The kits can be checked out of the center and used for teaching at the university or other schools. The center also has a program where specific kits are taken in suitcases to teach people in nursing homes.
Kit reservation as well as other services the center provides should continue on as usual at the new location, Crump said.
Because of this change in location, Crump, 91, will be stepping down as director and plans to start a new project out of her home — the development of a cultural co-op on travels, etiquette and culinary skills, with an emphasis on artifact collections.
