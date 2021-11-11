NEW ALBANY — Veterans of wars ranging from World War II to Afghanistan each had a turn to ring a bell at a Thursday event, carrying on a tradition that once commemorated the end of World War I on Armistice Day.
This bell-ringing ceremony was one of the highlights of Indiana University Southeast’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Hoosier Room on the New Albany campus. University leaders and veterans were among the speakers at the event.
As community members gathered together Thursday morning, they had the chance to recognize and honor their friends and family members who have served the country in the military. The program also noted the names of the veterans who graduated from the university from fall of 2019 to summer of 2021.
Kelly Ryan, vice chancellor for academic affairs, said IUS offers benefits and services “to make veterans, active duty military and their family members feel at home.”
“Representing over 19 million Americans, veterans are a vital component of our communities in Southern Indiana and Louisville as well as our nation,” she said. “As a leader at IU Southeast, I can tell you veterans are a very important segment of our students on campus.”
“Veterans bring maturity, worldliness and a needed perspective to our classrooms,” she said. “Having veterans on our campus makes us a more enriching educational experience for all our students and for our faculty. They’re great role models in their discipline and their compassion for others that’s derived from their service around the country and even around the world.”
John Summerlot of Indiana University was the keynote speaker at the ceremony. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army National Guard, and he now serves in the Indiana Guard Reserve.
He is the director of emergency management and continuity and the university coordinator of military and veteran services at IU Bloomington. He also serves as the chair of the IU Golden Book Project, which is focused on remembering veterans throughout the university’s history.
Summerlot was given the Bicentennial Medal for his distinguished service to Indiana University in 2020.
The university is the largest provider of education to veterans and current military members in the state, and there are close to 4,000 military-connected students throughout IU’s campuses, he said.
He learns about veteran alumni and veteran students on IU campuses across the state for the Golden Book Project, he said.
“A lot of people don’t realize that IU actually has a very rich military history,” he said. “We’ve produced over 80 generals and admirals, about half of which are still living today. We have these excellent opportunities to not only affect the military…we are producing that next generation of leaders.”
Summerlot said he often connects IU’s ROTC programs with veterans who can talk about their experiences in the military. He emphasized his family’s own military background.
“I come from a long line of veterans — my family has served all the way back from the Revolution on,” he said. “We are one of those families that has continued to do it time and time again. Our family reunions have a tendency to turn into inter-service rivalry debacles and jokes with everyone making fun of everyone about everything.”
He described the significance of “understanding veteran culture and veteran community” for Veterans Day. His grandfather, who served in World War II, emphasized the importance of knowing the “impact veterans are having in their community.”
“It’s a small population but one that’s vital to the work that we do and one that we need to continue to focus our efforts to make sure they are able to get out of the military and lead successful lives with the skills and the resources that they need, as well as have the opportunities to pursue an education,” Summerlot said. “It’s one of the important roles that IU plays in helping to make this happen and continue that legacy of helping veterans.”
Ken Brodfuehrer, 96, described his experience fighting in World War II. He served in the U.S. Navy for 27 months from 1944 to 1946.
He was drafted into service in February of 1944, and he chose the Navy instead of the Army, he said. He served in the amphibious force on a LSM-85 ship.
“I was too small to carry an Army overcoat, and I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to hold it up — that’s why I took to the Navy,” he said at the ceremony. “I can’t say I hated the Navy — I enjoyed it, but there was times when we all were scared.”
Jaime Hunt, a Navy veteran and graduate of IUS, led portions of the ceremony, including the bell ringing and a description of the Fallen Soldier’s Table, a table with an empty chair that symbolizes military service members who do not return home from service. Each item on the table honors their sacrifice.
Hunt served as an air traffic controller and petty officer first class. He served at U.S. Naval Air Station Oceana for six years before moving to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, where he served with “7,000 of my best friends,” he said.
Attendees of Thursday’s ceremony were invited to share the names of people in their own lives who have served in the military in the past or present.
Matthew Springer, director of disability services at IUS, honored a student and Marine Corps veteran who died from an overdose, saying he hopes he is remembered by the university and his life “serves as an example that the battlefields of the war are not just fought on foreign fields but also fought on the battlefield of the mind at home.”
Ryan said she grew up on several military bases, including the Naval Academy in Annapolis, and she spent her life around “those dedicated to serving our country.” Her father served 35 years in the Navy, and her grandfather served in World War II.
“Veterans imbued in me a special and valued mission to give back that’s brought focus to my life and an unparalleled sense of loyalty,” she said. “As such, I’m particularly honored to celebrate our veterans today. You are truly welcomed here, you are truly honored here as our community members, our students, our faculty and staff and — I hope — friends.”
