NEW ALBANY — Hunger is a nationwide problem, but in Indiana 15% of children go hungry, a greater figure than the national average.
“The Working Hungry” is a documentary that highlights the hunger problems in Indiana and follows three people in the working class who struggle to get food for them and their families. The documentary was made by PBS.
Lamont Hollins is the first person the documentary follows, he is a man who suffered a shoulder injury from a job. He had to go on disability after the injury. Now he is trying to become a chef but is still struggling to get food for his family.
Carolyn Begley is the second person in the documentary. She had experienced brain trauma from a surgery in her 20s that forced her to relearn everything from colors to speaking. She now works at the food bank that helped her when she needed it.
Robert Miles is the last person of the documentary. He is a vet who served in Bosnia and Afghanistan. He has a son who is special needs and his family is struggling to find a place to live comfortably.
On Thursday evening, Dare to Care and Indiana University Southeast showed the documentary and followed the showing with a panel discussion.
The discussion included Julia Valliant, Assistant Research Scientist and Sustainable Food Systems Science at IU Bloomington; Karen Richie, key staff liaison for IU Southeast food pantry; Emily Weikert Bryant, Executive Director for Feeding Indiana’s Hungry; Vincent James, President and CEO of Dare to Care Food Bank, and moderator Angie Fenton, CEO of Extol Magazine.
This event aimed to educate the community on food access concerns and how it is a community issue, not an individual problem.
“I would say all of us have experienced hunger,” James said. “Food insecurity is when you don’t have access to fresh food that will sustain a high quality of life and be able to have positive health outcomes.”
Someone with food insecurity does not know when their next meal will be, and unlike most people, they cannot do anything about it.
In many cases, having a job is not enough to be able to bring food to the table. With the cost of living going up, it is difficult for some people to have the capability to buy food for themselves.
“Nationally, wages have been stagnating in contrast to the cost of everything going up,” Valliant said. “Wages are not going up as much as costs are. As a country, we invest in ourselves less than other countries.”
Valliant gave an example of America not investing in public transportation that much and as a result, it leads to people needing a working vehicle to get to work and their children to school. If something were to go wrong with the vehicle, it could prevent the family from getting food.
On top of food insecurity, people have been choosing food with lower nutrition because of cost and convenience.
“We’re also seeing higher rates of obesity because we’re choosing lower nutrition foods,” Richie said. “There’s a lot of things that we’re seeing with higher fat and less access to fresh, nutritious foods that are able to maintain good health for the whole body, mind and soul.”
Another factor that affects food insecurity is people not wanting others to know that they need help getting food for themselves and their families.
One suggested way to remove this problem is by treating food banks and the people who use them with dignity and to remove the stigma against them.
“We need to treat them like the neighbors and the friends that they are,” Bryant said. “Give them the benefit of the doubt, understand that this is something that happens in our society that we need to fix.”
At the end of the discussion, the panelist discussed what is the best thing people can do to help combat food insecurity.
“The one thing you can do is call your local food bank and volunteer,” James said. “That’s the one thing that you can do in terms of that immediate help. You can do it at anytime.”
