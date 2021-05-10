NEW ALBANY — Persistence during challenging times was the focus Monday as students from two graduating classes gathered for an in-person ceremony at Indiana University Southeast.
IUS honored both 2021 and 2020 graduates Monday at an outdoor commencement ceremony that took place at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater on campus.
The attendance was limited to graduates, who wore masks with their cap and gowns. Family and friends could not attend, but the ceremony was live-streamed so they could tune in virtually.
IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace said “to call this past year a challenge would be an understatement.”
“Despite the global health crisis, you continued your journey to earn your degree, and your hard work and perseverance led you to this moment,” Wallace said. “I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of you.”
The IUS Class of 2021 includes 856 candidates, including 734 bachelor’s degrees, 134 master’s degrees and six associate’s degrees.
Last year, IUS awarded 939 degrees to 919 students in the Class of 2020, according to Wallace. Last year, the graduates were recognized in a virtual event.
Wallace said although Monday's commencement wasn’t a traditional ceremony, he was “so happy to be able to stand before you to give the recognition you all deserve.”
Of the 2021 class, 31% will be the first in their families to receive an undergraduate degrees.
It is the “dream of every educator and parent for the next generation to be better and better off,” Wallace said.
The most popular degree earned at IUS for 2021 is the bachelor's of science in business, he said.
The oldest 2021 IUS graduate is 65 years old, and the youngest is 19, Wallace said. Graduates in the Class of 2021 came from 35 Indiana counties, 15 states and 19 countries of origin.
Indiana University President Michael McRobbie offered a “charge” to the Indiana University Southeast graduates in his speech.
“Keep what is good, change what needs to be changed with wisdom,” he said. “Take pride in your work and the world you will make, and may you continue the traditions of excellence that brought you to this moment.”
Hannah Shaffer, a 2021 IUS graduate, was the student speaker at the commencement ceremony. She earned a bachelor’s of science in business with a double concentration in human resources management and general management.
Shaffer now plans to earn a master of business administration degree at IUS. She said she never expected to spend her last year in college “interacting with each other behind a screen,” and she noted that the pandemic made the usual “balancing act” of being a college student even more difficult.
She learned “when we did rise to the occasion, it felt like nothing could stop us."
Cynthia Corp, a Clarksville native and 1984 IUS graduate, was honored for her work as a businesswoman and artist.
Corp is the founder and owner of Solid Light, a design agency in Louisville focused on exhibit design and fabrication for museums and other institutions.
Dr. William Cooke, a 1994 graduate of IUS, was the recipient of the distinguished alumni award. He is a family physician in Austin, Indiana who played an pivotal role in responding to the 2015 HIV outbreak in Scott County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.