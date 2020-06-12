NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast announced the permanent closure of its Children’s Learning Center in New Albany.
The center, which offered year-round childcare, preschool and kindergarten programming for kids ages 3 to 8, was already closed due to the pandemic, but the university confirmed that it will not be reopening.
The IUS Children’s Learning Center opened in June 1978 through a grant from the university’s Student Government Association, and it was partially funded through student activity fees. The center was open for children of students, faculty, staff and community members.
The center became licensed in 2012 through the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, allowing it to expand childcare services to community members outside the university. In 2013, it was named a Level 1 Paths to Quality daycare by the state and proceeded to reach Level 3. IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace provided a statement Friday about the closing of the center.
“The global pandemic has impacted businesses throughout the state, causing some readjustment in operations; IU Southeast is no different,” Wallace said. “We have been evaluating all operations and services we provide to ensure they are still critical to meeting our core mission of instruction, retention, persistence and graduation.”
The pandemic was just one of the factors in the closing of the daycare, according to Wallace.
“While COVID-19 is the latest stressor impacting this decision, the Children’s Learning Center served fewer and fewer of our students each year and it was no longer feasible to continue subsidizing a community children’s learning center through student activity fees,” he said. “This was undoubtedly a very difficult decision, but it was made with the best interest of our students in mind.”
According to the university, 19 families are affected by the center’s closure, and the center had three employees, who were either retained by the university, retired or secured other employment.
Tricia Armenta’s 4-year-old son, Gatlin, enrolled at the IUS Children’s Learning Center last June and was attending until the center closed amid the pandemic. Although she was planning to switch to a daycare in Greater Clark County Schools, her son loved the center, and it was a “phenomenal option” for families, she said.
As a teacher, she has been able to stay home with her son during the recent closures, and he missed his usual routine at the center. It breaks her heart for the community that it is closing, she said.
“He absolutely loved it — loved going to school every morning,” Armenta said. “It normally breaks a parents’ heart to drop kids off, but he was usually never upset to see me go. He enjoyed going in and starting a puzzle or breakfast time.”
New Albany resident Daniel Thompson’s 4-year-old son Roman attended the IUS Children’s Learning Center until the closure. It was a “perfect match” for his son, who struggled at his previous daycare.
“Miss Sally [Eads], head of the IUS [Children’s Learning Center], she identified with Roman from the beginning and saw a lot of her grandson with Roman,” he said. “She had a maternal approach, and he latched onto quickly.”
Amid the pandemic-related closures, the daycare staff sent video lessons and story times to families, and they arranged a ‘parade’ to visit families from a distance and drop off care packages.
Thompson said he felt “pretty down” when he learned about the daycare’s permanent closure. Roman is now going to another daycare with his baby brother.
“It was more than just a resource for students — just as a resource for students with children, it was invaluable. It was also a huge resource for just the community around the school.”
