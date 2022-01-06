NEW ALBANY — As Indiana University Southeast prepares to resume in-person classes amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, the campus will continue mitigation measures such as testing and masking.
The spring semester will begin Monday at IUS. Amanda Stonecipher, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs. said the campus “will resume normal operations,” and she feels confident in the safety protocols in place on campus even as the area faces high levels of COVID-19 spread due to the Omicron variant.
Indiana University requires COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff, and those who receive approved exemptions to the vaccine requirement must complete weekly testing. Stonecipher said about 83% of the campus community has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the university is encouraging people to get their booster shots.
Masks are also required indoors for students, staff and faculty at the IUS campus.
“We’re taking steps to position us to successfully navigate this together as we continue to really focus on teaching our students but also managing the health and safety of our campus community,” Stonecipher said.
The campus offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals. In addition to the required testing for unvaccinated individuals, voluntary asymptomatic testing is also available. IUS offers saliva-based antigen testing at its sites, according to Stonecipher.
COVID-19 tests are currently in “good supply” at IUS, she said.
“We’re able to manage that right now, but we can’t necessarily say if supply shortages will impact IU Southeast’s supply at this time,” Stonecipher said.
She also notes that the Floyd County Health Department’s drive-thru vaccination clinic is also available weekly at the IUS campus.
Students who receive their booster shot will be eligible to receive up to $20 in credit on the Crimson Cards this semester as an incentive, Stonecipher said.
If students, faculty or staff feel sick, they are urged to stay home and get tested. Teachers are “poised and ready” to work with individual students and to be flexible when they have to quarantine or isolate, she said.
Campus staff remain “diligent” in cleaning public spaces, and masks are available on campus, she said.
Stonecipher is concerned about the effects COVID-19 is having on the personal lives of faculty, staff and students, but she said IUS will “resume as normal of a campus environment as we can.”