NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast is preparing to welcome students back to campus with new safety protocols and testing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will be moving into campus housing between Friday and Sunday, and classes for the fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 24. All residents will be required to complete COVID-19 testing upon arrival at IUS before they can check into their residence halls or lodges.
IUS is offering a combination of online classes and in-person classes, and many will be a hybrid of in-person and online learning. Classrooms have been set up to allow for social distancing and sanitation, and masks are required on campus.
When residents arrive on campus, there will be an outdoor site for symptom screening, and they will directed toward a site for testing. Students will wait in their vehicles to receive the test results, which will be available within 15 minutes, and if they test positive, they will be sent home.
The building previously occupied by IUS’s Children’s Learning Center has been converted into a multipurpose building that will be used by IU Health for COVID-19 testing. Julia Mattingly, a faculty member in the school of nursing, said the campus is using virtual services from IU Bloomington for symptom screening.
“As far as testing, we are not testing every student — that is beyond our capability, but anybody who is moving into a residence hall is going to be tested with the type of test that provides results quickly within 15 minutes,” she said. “Our other capacity is to do symptomatic testing, so that would be for any faculty, staff or student who is affiliated with IU.”
All the of testing, whether it is move-in day or symptomatic testing, is drive-thru, Mattingly said.
Housing staff will visit vehicles to check-in residents during move-in days, and students will be allowed to have two people helping them move in over the course of an hour. Abbie Dupay, director of residence life and housing, said the university has “de-densified” the lodges.
“Students are having their own bedrooms,” she said. “They might be sharing a bathroom, but we’re in apartments, so they’re still having their kitchens and living rooms and all of that.”
One residence hall will be used for quarantine and isolation. Although IUS prefers that students head home if they test positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone who tested positive, the college wanted to make sure students would have a safe place to be no matter where they are at, Dupay said.
There will be around 230 on-campus residents this school year — the campus normally has 395 spots available, according to Dupay. Gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer at the residence halls, and the college is restricting visitors to the lodges.
IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace said the university is taking an “abundance of caution looking after students, faculty and staff.” Enrollment has been going well, and the college continues to recruit students.
“We have more new first year students than any other regional [campus] at IU, so we’re doing very, very well at that,” he said. “Our transfer numbers are big too, so we have a lot of students who obviously have been going to other schools, perhaps further away, who are now looking at us going 'I can still get my IU degree and courses here without going further north.' Our transfer numbers are way up, so we will be up over 1,000 new and transfer students this year.”
Wallace said the Ogle Center will be closed for performances, and many activities and services at the university will be switched to a virtual format. The college is tentatively planning to proceed with volleyball and tennis, but no decisions have been made regarding basketball. For the first few games, there will be no spectators, and the fitness center will only be open to athletes.
Kelly Ryan, IUS executive vice chancellor of academic affairs, said the university has 37 online courses with Quality Matters certifications, and many students are choosing online classes this school year.
Students will be disinfecting their desks and/or tables before leaving class, according to Kelly. Seating has been rearranged and removed in classrooms to allow for social distancing, and markers on the floor and tables will guide people to stay six feet apart.
The university has sent two masks to students and staff, and if someone comes to campus without a mask, they will be directed to a place where they can receive one, Wallace said.
All of the classrooms are set up to allow video conferencing, Ryan said, so if students are quarantined or need to be away from in-person class, professors can use a video camera and projection system to include students in the discussions and lessons. The rooms also have movable clear plastic barriers that professors can stand behind while talking.
Mattingly said she feels that IU has been proactive in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that IU has the support within the system, whether it be public health or their schools of medicine or nursing to provide what we need so we can get back into class,” she said.
Wallace said there are options for students who might be hesitant to attend school in-person, and he encourages them to continue on with their education.
“I would say to people who are thinking about stepping out for a year, don’t do that,” he said. “If you’ve been in school, if you’ve been here, come back — we’ll get you signed up for classes. If you’re worried about whether you want to be in a class with classmates, we can get you signed up for classes that you can do at distance.”
