NEW ALBANY — The Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast has been closed since the pandemic hit, and it’s certainly been a challenging year for the performing arts.
But that doesn’t mean that local musicians haven’t been performing or collaborating. Despite the pandemic, IUS was able to bring performers together in a new way.
A virtual performance called “Notes from Indiana” combines recordings from musicians from various ensembles at IUS in a short video. It premiered Feb. 14, and the free video is available through Feb. 28.
IUS cancelled its 2020-2021 season at the Ogle Center, the college’s performing arts venue, but throughout the past semester, students, faculty and community members contributed to the video. Ensembles featured in the video include the IU Southeast Orchestra, IU Southeast Concert Band, the Commonwealth Brass Band and the IU Southeast Concert Choir & Community Chorus.
A total of 75 students, faculty and community members participated in the creation of the virtual performance. Musicians recorded their parts individually using their phones, and a team of faculty experts and students wove together the audio and visual elements into a cohesive, three-minute musical piece.
The performance is a medley of songs by Indiana-born composers Hoagy Carmichael and Cole Porter, including Carmichael’s “Can’t Get Indiana Off My Mind” and Porter’s “Begin the Beguine” and “From this Moment On.”
Music faculty came up with the idea in the summer, and Erich Stem, IUS associate professor of music and faculty composer, arranged the medley in August.
Stem said they were seeing the musical video “collages” that were trending during the pandemic, and faculty wanted a way for ensembles to continue performing for the public.
“The rewarding part was just having the chance to see it all come together,” he said. “I’d never done this before, and I didn’t know what to expect. Of course, when we do these things that are all new, you expect the worst, that it’s not going to work. It actually came together quite nicely.”
As musicians performed their parts, they listened along to a soundtrack of the piece with a click track so they could stay on time while recording their performances on their phones.
Timothy Haertel, a faculty member and sound engineer in IUS’s music department, was responsible for editing the audio by lining up 54 parts of the “mega ensemble,” and IUS students worked to arrange the video portion.
For a three-minute piece, putting it all together took many hours and a lot of work. Haertel said it involved 99 tracks of audio, including both performances and some electronic tracks, and he had to correct some issues such as timing problems and intonation.
He enjoyed the “communal spirit” of the project, Haertel said.
Joanna Goldstein, IUS music professor and orchestra director, said she enjoyed the camaraderie of the project.
She conducted the orchestra and played coronet in the video.
The various music ensembles at IUS involve large groups of performers, and this was something that they could all do together even when apart.
It’s not a replacement for a live performance, Goldstein said, but she doesn’t want musicians to be “completely confounded” by the pandemic.
“To me, it was an experience that reflected that after people are knocked down, they’re going to get up and do what they have to do,” Goldstein said. “In other words, we’re not going to let this get the best of us, and we’re going to do the best we can until we can get back to what we normally do.”
Jeramy Nichols, IUS assistant professor of music education and choral music, participated not only as choir director but also a performer in “Notes from Indiana.”
“We were in our separate spaces and came together for a performance that I would say is the quality of an in-person performance,” he said. “It was a full collaborative, department-wide effort. We all worked together for the common good not only for the community, but for the students as well.”
Stem said he wants people to know that “we are still looking forward to coming back, and we are still writing music and performing.”
“When we are able to come back in-person, we’re going to come back in full force creating the musical performances and the theatrical performances that we have done consistently for all these years."
Go to oglecenter.com to view "Notes from Indiana."
