Building a wall, controlling immigration, growing the economy, providing health care, helping student debt — the issues facing this country are more numerous than the number of people seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
Meanwhile, the sitting president and presumed Republican candidate is dealing with impeachment proceedings.
The race for the 2020 presidential election is on, and Indiana University Southeast political science professor Joe Wert, Ph.D., is looking ahead to see what voters may expect.
IMPEACHMENT PROCESS
With viewers able to watch the impeachment proceedings live, people everywhere are talking about President Donald Trump.
Wert said that can play to both sides of the political field.
“It's going to fire up Trump's base,” Wert said. “I think unless the Democrats are able to come up with this proverbial smoking gun that will prove he needs impeached, I think it's going to end up hurting the Democrats.”
He said Trump will likely play the “persecuted leader,” who has done nothing wrong.
“The danger is this will be seen as more of the same stuff that has happened through the entire Trump presidency — investigations that end up with nothing,” Wert said. “Instead of focusing on what needs to be done in this country, they've been focused on getting rid of Trump.”
He said even if impeachment moves on to a senate trial, the votes aren't there to impeach the president.
“You need a two-thirds vote in the senate. They need not only every Democrat, they need about a dozen Republicans as well, and they're not going to be able to get there,” Wert explained.
If it does go to trial, it may hurt the campaigning of some of the contenders.
“There will be pressure for [Elizabeth] Warren and [Bernie] Sanders to be present and not out campaigning,” Wert said of the sitting senators. “… A trial will help Trump as well. They won't be able to go out and raise money and [be] getting votes during the Primary and caucuses. This could be a gold mine for Joe Biden or anyone else who may happen to come in later.”
DISTRACTION FROM ISSUES
Wert said if the impeachment process ends early enough, it will allow candidates on both sides to focus on the issues.
“It really depends on who gets the nomination. I think it's going to be a little different say if Warren or Sanders gets the nomination than it would be if Biden were to get the nomination,” Wert said. “I think with one of the more progressive candidates, I think you're more likely going to see them take on the economy as an issue — an inherent unfairness in the economy, that kind of thing … Undereducated people are being harmed by the economy and the wealthy that are benefiting from the Trump economy. I think if Biden wins the nomination, I think you're less likely going to see the economy being mentioned. I think it'll be more [focused on] health care and education. Immigration will certainly be an issue, no matter who is nominated from the Democrats.”
Wert said he believes Trump's camp will focus on border security and the economy, citing low unemployment and historically low Black and Hispanic unemployment.
“I think one of the issues that the Republicans will bring up is how far left the Democrats are, in particular if Warren or Sanders is the nominee,” Wert said.
Republicans will likely try to draw resemblances, he said, between the Democratic nominee and what's termed "the squad," a group of four freshman Democrat congresswomen, including Reps. Ilan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex.
“They're going to try to equate [the squad] with the Democratic party of today and a vote for Democrats will be a vote for [a] socialist,” Wert said.
NARROWING THE FIELD
Narrowing the Democratic field to a final nominee fast will be key in getting Democrats ahead, Wert said.
“I think they're going to be better off if they can decide who the nominee is going to be pretty quickly, so that they can concentrate on defeating Trump,” Wert said. “… The Democrats are attacking each other, because there's so many of them. They're not spending much time attacking Trump.”
However, the field seems to be growing. Late last week, Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, announced his candidacy.
"I don't think he has much of a shot, to be honest," Wert said. "He doesn't have much name recognition, for one thing. ... The fact that he's getting in so late. There's nothing really new about him, that I see."
Wert said Patrick is positioning himself as a moderate, a spot already claimed by two existing candidates, Biden and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend.
He said others may still join in on the race, including Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton. Clinton previously ran and lost the Democrat nomination to Barack Obama in 2008. She was the Democrat presidential nominee in 2016, but lost to Trump.
He said he has heard Bloomberg may jump in on Super Tuesday.
“That's not a good strategy, because by Super Tuesday … somebody is going to have momentum by then,” Wert said, adding that at that point, super delegates as well as money will already be earmarked for someone else.
“Ultimately, I don't see [Clinton] getting in, particularly if Bloomberg jumps in, I see her staying out,” Wert said. “She may kind of see herself as a dark horse candidate. If no one has enough delegates coming into the convention, I'll offer myself as a compromise.”
DIVISIVE DISCOURSE
Though Wert hopes the focus this election season will be the issues, he fears it'll be something else.
“I think we're going to see a replay of 2016 — a lot of name-calling, personal attacks and little light on substantive issues,” he said. “I think it's especially a shame, because whoever the Democrat nominee is, there's going to be some real substantive differences between that person and Trump.
“This could make for some really good debates if they would stick to those, but I don't think it's going to happen.”
