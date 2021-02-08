NEW ALBANY — A professor at Indiana University Southeast has received the opportunity to help women succeed in educational leadership in Uganda.
Doyin Coker-Kolo, professor at the IUS School of Education, was recently awarded a Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship, which will allow her to eventually travel to Makerere University in Uganda to work with faculty and students.
The fellowship program allows African-born scholars to develop educational projects at higher education institutions in Africa. Coker-Kolo, who was born and raised in Nigeria, is one of more than 50 people across the United States and Canada who received the fellowship.
Makerere University does not now have an educational leadership program, Coker-Kolo said, so she will be developing a partnership between IUS and the Ugandan university to build that program.
Faculty and graduate students in IUS’s School of Education will also provide mentorship through the partnership. The curriculum and program Coker-Kolo will develop will include mentoring both current and aspiring school administrators and expanding faculty and student scholarships.
She is “honored and humbled” to receive the fellowship, Coker-Kolo said.
“This opportunity is actually something that I’ve been exploring for a long time,” Coker-Kolo said. “I wanted to give back, especially to the [continent] where I was prepared to become who I am.”
Coker-Kolo is from the Abeokuta region of Nigeria, and she received her bachelors degree in educational leadership at the University of Lagos in Nigeria before coming to the United States for her advanced degrees.
She has taught in both elementary and high schools in Nigeria, and she worked with the Ogun State Teaching Service Commission in Nigeria.
She received her master’s degree in education and doctorate in educational administration at the University of South Carolina, and she previously served as the associate dean of education at Millersville University in Pennsylvania.
She served as dean of education at IUS for three years before she returned to teaching three years ago.
The application process for the fellowship involved developing proposals for three institutions, which included the Ugandan university as well as universities in Nigeria and South Africa, and Makerere University was identified as the best match for her proposal.
Coker-Kolo has worked in both school administration and teaching for about four decades. She worked for six years as a professor of education at IUS, and she is the coordinator for the educational leadership program.
She was originally supposed to travel this April to Uganda, but the date has been pushed due to the pandemic. She is hoping to travel by September depending on COVID-19 conditions, and if not, the travel date will be moved to April of next year.
"This summer I will conduct what we call a needs assessment with with partners at the [Makerere] institution, and I will send out surveys electronically to different sections of the university and also to practicing women administrators and school principals that will help us find who will collaborate with us and what kind of needs do they have.”
Women represent about 75% of classroom teachers, Coker-Kolo said, but representation of women in leadership remains limited.
“Women have not been given the opportunities in leadership, especially in education, on the continent [of Africa] and I think all over the world, really,” she said. “Part of that is because the education system has not been geared toward preparing women in leadership roles in a very systematic fashion.”
Coker-Kolo hopes “this small start” will help strengthen opportunities for women in educational leadership not only at the host institution, but possibly across the region.
“It’s a program that I hope would enhance the growth and development of women in general and contribute to development in their country,” she said.
