NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast has reached more than $17 million in the university’s bicentennial campaign, exceeding its goal of $14 million.
"We are exceedingly grateful for the generosity of our IU Southeast family,” IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace said in a news release. “Your support is critical to our mission to provide high-quality programs and services that promote learning and prepare our graduates for productive citizenship.”
The funds were part of a campaign celebrating IU’s 200th anniversary. IU President Michael McRobbie announced the totals for the university-wide campaign in October — IU received a total of $3.9 billion. which surpassed the university’s goal.
According to the news release, more than 5,300 donors contributed to IUS’s campaign for a final total of $17,508,847, and the campaign has helped create 45 scholarships.
The final campaign totals for IUS consists of more than $900,000 in gifts and grants from non-governmental organizations, including private foundations and corporations. This significantly surpassed the $300,000 goal for private foundation and corporation support.
IUS also received more than $9.7 million in gifts from alumni and more than $4.8 million from friends of the university.
“Our gratitude goes beyond words,” IUS Vice Chancellor for Advancement Betty Russo said in the release. "It is truly amazing how our community of friends, alumni, and current and retired faculty and staff have come together to support IU Southeast and our students. They saw the need, and they responded.”
Russo said “philanthropic support of our campus is stronger than ever.”
"The future is truly bright because of the opportunities this campaign has produced, not only for our students but for our community as well, today and in the future,” she said. "We are extremely grateful to our donors for their generosity.”
Russo emphasizes that IUS’s fundraising efforts are ongoing.
“Now, more than ever, the challenges students face can seem overwhelming,” Russo said. “Our fundraising efforts continue, as well, to help us meet those needs and serve our students and community to the very best of our ability.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.