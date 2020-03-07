NEW ALBANY — You could never question Chris “Hammy” Hillegas’ passion. He loved thoroughbred horse racing, the Nashville Predators hockey team and the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. If you ever question that, all you had to do was sit next to him at a Floyd County Commissioners meeting, usually wearing his Predators’ sweater. He was always willing to debate and show his support for his teams.
But his real passion, and true love, was being part of the IU Southeast women’s softball program as a volunteer assistant coach. He did a little bit of everything for the Lady Grenadiers — scout opponents, keep stats and more importantly, cheer on the players.
“He was iconic with our team, like the Twin Spires with Churchill Downs or the Jerry West logo with the NBA,” IUS softball coach Joe Witten said. “He was our No. 1 fan, but he was so much more.”
“Hammy” as he was known by all died suddenly Wednesday at his New Albany home. He was 56.
His loss will be felt by all those who knew him, but especially Witten and his team. Witten said when Hammy didn’t show up at Wednesday’s game, he knew something wasn’t right. He had only missed two games in eight years.
“He wasn’t at practice Tuesday, said he felt sick,” Witten said. “When I went over to his house after the game I discovered him. I had to break the news to the girls and that was really tough. He was the first person they would see when they would go to the dugout and looked forward to what he had to say. He was always positive around the players. I think he lived vicariously through the girls.”
He also had a passion for the weather and would frequently make predictions, which included his yearly winter weather outlook that he posted on Facebook.
“He loved the spring and the Derby,” Witten said. “He was a handicapper. He loved the horses.”
Hammy also spent more than two decades keeping the scorebook at parks department softball games at Anderson Park, and most recently supervised the gym at Pine View Government Center.
Floyd County Parks Department Superintendent Roger Jeffers said Hammy was “loved to death” by the staff.
“He had some ailments but his mind was sharp,” Jeffers said. “He knew a lot about local sports teams and players, and the pro teams he followed. And he would argue with you if you didn’t agree with him.”
Hammy is survived by a brother, two sisters, one nephew and two nieces. His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Love Funeral Home in Palmyra with burial in the Martinsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the IUS women’s softball team.
IUS is scheduled to help open Spalding’s new field Sunday in a doubleheader. Witten said he is hoping to either change the time or possibly reschedule so his team can attend Hammy’s funeral service. But if he can’t, his team will show up and give it their best. That is what their No. 1 fan would want them to do.
“It will be hard,” Witten said. “We will have to be resilient. He touched a lot of lives. He was just a special person and we are all going to miss him. He just had a way to make the girls look forward to see him the next day.”
Witten said the team will honor Hammy is some way later this season.
