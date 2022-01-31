NEW ALBANY — The statistic says 22 veterans die by suicide every day, but that didn't hit home for IU Southeast student Jose Aponte until his own attempt at the university a few years ago.
"I literally sat on campus with a 1911 .45 pistol in my hand," he said. "I sat next to a tree, one of my favorite trees and I just sat there and it in my lap."
Aponte said he waited until the coast was clear, because he didn't want to traumatize anyone. By that time though, campus police were already coming over the hill to save him.
"One of the officers I had just sat next to two months prior, at commencement," he said. "The other guy who was with him is also a veteran."
It's been a few years since that moment and now Aponte is back at IUS, studying mental health counseling and working toward helping fellow veterans.
He's been selected as an inaugural fellow with the National Veterans Leadership Foundation, a group working to make college campuses nationwide more veteran inclusive.
The group has representatives at 12 colleges so far, with Aponte representing Indiana University. Other schools include Penn State University and the Ohio State University.
"To say I'm honored is a really poor choice of words," Aponte said. "I was really floored (when I found out)."
Founder John Miller said the National Veterans Leadership Foundation aims to help all veterans and people who are connected to the military, with spouse and family members who've served or are serving. The needs of this population are unique.
"Often these students are camouflaged at the institution, they fit in as best they can, but they're camouflaged in the sense that people aren't aware of these different students at the campus and understanding what it might take for them to achieve their ultimate success," Miller said.
The fellows will meet in the Columbus, Ohio area in the coming months to hear from speakers and work together to determine what the pinch-point issues are for veterans on each individual campus.
Then, members like Aponte will be able to make informed suggestions and decisions to leaders back home about how best to serve veterans on campus.
According to the foundation, there are now more than 1,800 veteran and active duty students within the IU system. There's also more than 1,600 military-connected students.
Aponte joined the military in the late 1980s, as soon as he graduated from high school in Brooklyn, New York. He was with the Air Force for 21 years and then joined the Army and served four years.
During his tenure he served deployments in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan in the midst of U.S. efforts to fight terrorism after the 9/11 attacks.
He said he hopes his work as a mental health counselor will inspire veterans to get the help they need.
"I want to blame Gen Z and Millennials in a good way," Aponte said. "They've really paved the way and the trail for the need of mental health (care)."
He said that in the military, there is a huge stigma about getting help.
"Now the military is taking steps to improve access to mental health, which is good," he said. "More needs to be done, but it's a step in the right direction."
