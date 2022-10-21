CHARLESTOWN — Greenway Park will be transformed into the Kingdom of Sweet Adventures on Oct. 28 for a trail and treat event.
The city teamed up with IU Southeast Fine Arts students, staff and alumni to create life-sized characters from the Candy Land board game. Characters that will be featured are Princess Lolly, Gramma Nutt, Mr. Mint and other characters and images from the game will be along the path.
Donna Stallard, teaching professor at IUS, led the creation of the characters along with a core group of 10 students. The making of the characters started in the summer and when classes started, 20 more students helped.
“We see this as a community service project,” said Stallard. “There were about five people that got really involved in the project when they saw the scale of it, and who it is for — the community.”
The trail and treat will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and afterward there will be a showing of the movie “Cruella” starting at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and pillows so they can hang out and watch the movie.
“I think that for younger children when they see the vibrancy and the color and the detail that the students at IUS have put into these designs, they’re going to be in awe,” said Treva Hodges, Charlestown mayor. “I know as a parent, when my kids were younger, this is something that I would not want to miss.”
There will also be food trucks and the concession stand will be open during the movie. Suggested parking for those who attend is at Jonathan Jennings Elementary School, then take the walking path to Greenway Park.
The city decided to change from the traditional trunk and treat to the trail and treat last year.
“In the past the city has done traditional trunk or treats up on the square,” Hodges said. “We found that it was too congested and too dangerous because we had to close off roads and it resulted in just a long single file line of kids waiting to get candy.”
With this method, the city can make their Halloween celebration safe and easily accessible to everyone in the community. And with this format, they can stand out from the traditional trunk and treat format.
The city hopes to make this a yearly tradition with IUS, they have already started thinking of themes for and sponsorships for next Halloween’s celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.