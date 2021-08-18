NEW ALBANY — Hundreds of students are moving into on-campus housing at Indiana University Southeast this week as they prepare to begin classes.
Although the school year will still involve COVID-19 protocols, many students expressed excitement about resuming in-person classes and campus activities.
On Wednesday, the IUS campus was full of energy as students, families and volunteers hauled items from vehicles into student lodges, or residence halls, on the move-in day for new students at Indiana University Southeast.
Returning students will move in Thursday to on-campus housing, and the first day of classes at IUS is Monday, Aug. 23.
Indiana University is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, although they do allow for some approved exemptions. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the public university’s vaccination requirement.
Masks are also required indoors for all staff, students and visitors to any IU campus.
The campus features five apartment-style dorms that house about 400 students.
Freshman Joshua Gustafson was among the incoming students who moved in Wednesday to the Forest Lodge at IUS. He will be studying business with a focus on marketing and sales.
He is looking forward to the independence of being a college student, as well as becoming involved with campus activities.
“I’m really excited to be able to expand my horizons here and be able to grow as a person and with other people,” he said.
His parents, Shelia and Chris Gustafson, helped him move into the residence hall. Shelia also works at IUS as academic adviser for life sciences.
Shelia said she is excited for her son, but said it will be an adjustment as he moves from home.
“There’s an excitement, because we know this will be a great time for him, but yeah, it’s going to be hard when we don’t hear him upstairs or see him and sit down with him at dinnertime. So it’s a little bittersweet that it’s just the two of us now.”
She looks forward to seeing how her son grows over the next few years. As an adviser, she is noticing the excitement from students to return to in-person classes after completing virtual or hybrid courses in the past year.
“A lot of the kids that are coming in that are new students are very excited to have in-person classes, and those who were here and were doing online learning, most of them are excited to be back in front of professors as well and to do those things that happen impromptu in a class,” she said.
Shelia said she believes the mask and vaccine requirements are good policies for the university.
“So there’s not as much of a fear of walking into a classroom and walking into your lodge that these people aren’t vaccinated,” she said.
In terms of the COVID-19 protocols, Joshua feels the university is doing the best it can to keep people safe.
“I got the vaccine because I feel like I’m safe with it, but I support wearing masks if you choose not to get the vaccine, or I support even just wearing a mask if you have a vaccine because of families who need more protection. I have a friend who wears masks all the time because his mom has cancer right now.”
Acting Chancellor Kathryn Girten was on campus Wednesday to assist with the move-in. She took over the position three weeks ago after IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace stepped down.
Girten said COVID-19 protocols are a constantly changing situation, but she feels confident in the university’s policies.
“I would say that any IU campus, including IU Southeast, is one of the safest places a person could be, because so many people are vaccinated, so it’s a very safe place to be,” she said. “But just to be super safe, we are wearing masks inside.”
Girten said many students are not only starting school, but “also starting a whole new experience in life.”
IUS is a “beautiful campus with so much opportunity,” Girten said, and she is excited to meet the students and to get started with the school year.
“[My priorities] are the same priorities that everyone on campus has — how to make the best experiences for our students that we possibly can, high-quality teaching and lots of interactive, one-on-one experiences” she said. “At a relatively small campus compared to a giant campus, and students really get to know the faculty and staff, and I know here at IUS we have such supportive faculty and staff, and they’ll do anything to help students be successful.”
IUS student Reagan Hebner joined other volunteers to help incoming students move into the lodges Wednesday. She is part of the sorority Alpha Phi, and she is studying elementary education.
“It feels great,” she said. “We didn’t get to do it last year because of COVID and everything, but we did it the year before and we’re really excited to do it again.”
Hebner said even with masks on, “it’s good to see people’s faces,” and she is OK with any COVID-19 protocols that keep them in school.
“It’s so good to be in-person,” she said. “[Remote learning] was hard, but we all made it through it.”
IUS senior Kate Witkowski is a resident assistant at one of the lodges. She said people are excited to be back on campus and get back to student activities. She is majoring in neuroscience, and this is her third year as a resident assistant.
The goal is to get people out of their dorms and “out of the COVID hole” as they interact with each other this school year, she said.
“It’s really nice to see people and just to have community again,” she said. “Everything’s like full force, and we’re really excited to have activities again and just welcome people back.”
