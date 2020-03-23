NEW ALBANY – Students who want to attend IU Southeast will not be required to submit test scores for the summer and fall 2020 semesters.
Due to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis, many prospective students were negatively impacted by canceled spring SAT and ACT administration dates. Therefore, applicants can still add their ACT or SAT scores, but they will not have to.
IU Southeast will continue to consider a variety of factors in evaluating prospective students, including high school curriculum and cumulative GPA.
The waiver applies to undergraduate applicants of all admit type for summer and fall 2020.
“We want to ensure our applicants have access to full admission consideration, and in light of the current circumstances, we have decided to waive the testing requirement,” said Amanda Stonecipher, vice chancellor of enrollment management and student affairs, in a news release. “We understand how quickly everyone’s lives have changed in the last week, and we want to remove this potential barrier that may stand in the way of being admitted to IU Southeast.”
For more information, contact the IU Southeast Office of Admissions at 812-941-2212 or admissions@ius.edu.
