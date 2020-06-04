NEW ALBANY — Many people are feeling a “gamut of emotions” in response to current events, whether it is anger, mourning, fear, motivation or “all those things rolled into one,” James Wilkerson told a virtual town hall Thursday as IU Southeast reached out to open conversation about recent events.
“We’ve had black men and black women lose their lives unnecessarily, and we’ve had black men and black women be killed unnecessarily,” said Wilkerson, IUS’s new director of staff equity and diversity and the moderator of the conversation.
“Depending on how old you are, this might be something new to you or just another chapter in very long story. People are making their voices heard and making themselves heard with a message. I think the message is clear — enough is enough, and it’s time for a change.”
The Zoom meeting, titled “What’s Going On,” addressed racism, police brutality and inequality.
Wilkerson discussed what it has been like for him as a black man to process news of racial injustice and police violence, and he explained a conversation he had with his 6-year-old daughter about recent events.
As he was driving with his daughter in Louisville, his daughter asked what people have been protesting about, and he explained the deaths of Taylor and Floyd.
“For myself, it’s easy to become numb when I continue to see things like that,” he said. “In my rearview mirror, I saw her jaw fall to the ground. That right there is the response we should have to situations like that — things like that should not be happening. She told me, daddy, ‘that’s terrible, I bet their families are really sad right now.’”
Wilkerson went on to discuss his own fears as an black parent.
“I’m most afraid of getting a phone call in the middle of the day or the middle of night that my daughter will not be coming home,” he said. “I’m afraid of me being the one taken away and not being able to see her one day graduate, get married and all those wonderful things. I’m afraid of not being around after a routine traffic stop or a no-knock warrant gone bad. As a black parent, I’m scared.”
Protests have taken place in communities throughout the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer held Floyd down by putting his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The protests also recognized deaths at the hands of police officers in other areas including Breonna Taylor in Louisville. Police earlier this year while executing a no-knock warrant shot Taylor at least eight times inside her home.
Wilkerson told the participants he is optimistic as he sees more people speaking out on topics of racism and inequality, and he hopes these conversations continue and lead to positive change.
“I hope we continue to work and that this isn’t just a fad — that we continue to stay motivated so this time next year, we will still be having this conversation and still be working to make changes,” Wilkerson said.
James Wimbush, Indiana University’s vice president for diversity, equity, and multicultural affairs, also participated in Thursday’s meeting. Diversity officers across IU’s campuses this week have been having conversations on diversity and inclusion at universities.
“We want to be able to talk about how we are able to move forward in a way that helps improve conduct on campuses to get rid of societal barriers so individuals will be be able to excel regardless of their race, ethnicity and gender,” he said.
For Ericia Henry, a black student at IUS, current events related to police violence and protests have hit her hard, and facing a flood of information on social media has made it particularly difficult. She wants to have more conversations on ways IUS can help students cope with issues such as mental health during difficult times.
“It’s taken a huge toll, and I’ve had to deactivate social media,” she said. “I’m trying to get into a mental space where I can love everyone and understand what I need at the moment and what other students need at the moment.”
IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace was among the university leaders who participated in the virtual meeting. Earlier this week, he released a statement regarding IUS’s commitment to equity and diversity.
“We must remain vigilant in our efforts to foster a safe, inclusive, and equitable learning environment for all members of the IU Southeast community,” he wrote in the statement. “To faculty and staff, we must encourage civil discourse without giving way to hateful rhetoric or intimidation. We must support open intellectual discussion without ostracizing members of our campus family on the basis of race, religion, creed, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin. We must equip our students with the skills to engage with and respond to difficult conversations and issues with critical thinking and tolerance.”
Wallace also joined other higher education leaders in Louisville and Southern Indiana to publish a letter about the need for “real and meaningful action to achieve the ideals of equity that our institutions espouse.” The letter, which is on Page 5 of today’s News and Tribune, includes pledges to work against structural racism, to improve access to education for African American students and other people of color, to create more pathways for students of color to reach high-demand jobs, to engage with residents in West Louisville and “to consistently demonstrate our commitment to the objective fact that Black Lives Matter.”
