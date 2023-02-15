SELLERSBURG — Gabby Campbell and Treasure Lehman are pioneers of a pilot program launched via a partnership between Ivy Tech and Indiana Adult Education to serve intellectually challenged students, but on Tuesday afternoon, they were typical college kids.
Campbell, of Pekin, and Lehman, of New Albany, studied lessons on their laptops while being assisted by a student mentor and their Adult Education teacher. They’re in the midst of their second eight-week course at the Ivy Tech Sellersburg campus, and their educational growth is measurable.
But on Valentine’s Day, they were discussing boys, fashion and their favorite television shows. Campbell mentioned her affinity for plants, especially a flower associated with the holiday.
“My favorite flower is the red rose. I always pictured a boy giving me red roses,” Campbell said.
Lehman loves taking road trips and traveling with her family. She also said she loves the college experience, completing lessons with instruction from her teachers and hanging out with friends like Campbell.
“I’ve learned a lot of things and made some friends,” Lehman said.
Campbell wants to start her own fashion line — one inspired by her style and that of Kaley Cuoco, the actress who played Penny in her favorite TV show, "The Big Bang Theory."
“It’s a good show because it keeps me laughing,” Campbell said.
Ivy Power was slated to begin in 2020 as a way to provide post-secondary education courses for those facing intellectual challenges. COVID-19 delayed the launch of Ivy Power, but Campbell and Lehman are making the most of their opportunities in the first year of the program.
Campbell and Lehman were selected as the first participants in Ivy Power three years ago and got their chance to start the two-year instruction in October.
When Lehman started her studies, her reading skills were minimal. Between her classwork and help at home, she’s advanced from deciphering three-letter words to reading longer phrases and strengthening her phonics comprehension.
What are some of the words and definitions that have stuck out the most to Lehman since she began her instruction at Ivy Tech?
“Listening, compromise and being on time,” she said.
Campbell and Lehman recently completed their first college papers. Lehman wrote about her grandmother, who she said has “always been there” for her.
True to her passion, Campbell wrote about "The Big Bang Theory."
“I think it just really describes me and my personality,” Campbell said.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, Campbell and Lehman take a class with an Ivy Tech instructor. They’re paired with a student mentor who helps them with classwork and becoming acclimated to college life.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the two students are instructed by an Adult Education teacher. Barbara Moore was the teacher Tuesday, as she said Campbell and Lehman are good students who are both making considerable progress.
“Partnerships are everything. They bring communities together,” Moore said of the initiative between Ivy Tech and Adult Education.
So far the students have completed a college orientation course and are now enrolled in a communications class. Through Adult Education, they improve their reading, writing and math skills.
The goal is to help the students garner skills so they can be hired by local employers. Lehman said her dream job would be to work at Derby Dinner Playhouse.
Future employment is still to be determined for Campbell and Lehman. They’re focused in the interim on learning and development, and they’re determined to earn their certificates.
“I like a good challenge — that’s just me,” Campbell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.