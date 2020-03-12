SELLERSBURG — Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the start of classes will be delayed until March 23 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The delay means classes will start a week later than originally planned. It is meant to decrease the college's on-campus population and aid social distancing, according to a statement by Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.
The college intends to deliver courses virtually or through alternate delivery through April 5, and until March 23, students are encouraged to check IvyLearn to receive instruction on their classes.
Ivy Tech campuses and sites, including the Sellersburg campus, will remain open for student and business office assistance, and students can meet with staff and faculty and use computers as needed.
On March 30, Ivy Tech will decide on whether to continue virtual and alternate delivery of courses.
Ellspermann said the Ivy Tech’s focus is the “safety and academic success of our students.”
"At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative,” she said. "Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of our courses online today. However, with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools, and support to provide quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals.”
