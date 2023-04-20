SELLERSBURG — Ivy Tech Day – the first-ever Day of Giving for Ivy Tech Community College – brought alumni, students, and friends of the College together Tuesday to celebrate 60 years of achievement and opportunity in Indiana.
The 24-hour event also exceeded its goal with 1,839 gifts contributing $241,685 that will provide for immediate student and programmatic needs across the state. The Foundation set a goal of 600 contributions to recognize Ivy Tech’s 60th anniversary this year.
The Ivy Tech’s campus in Sellersburg received 55 contributions equaling $11,979 in the first-time day of giving. The Sellersburg campus unlocked two matching gifts and several challenge gifts from generous donors.
“The response underscores the importance of Ivy Tech to the State of Indiana,” said Sue Ellspermann, president, Ivy Tech Community College. “Our donors, alumni, students, employer partners, faculty and staff, and friends in the community demonstrated the collective passion people have for Indiana’s community college, and I am incredibly grateful to the many people and organizations who support our work.”
Approximately 173,000 people attend Ivy Tech’s 19 campuses across Indiana. Last year, over 41,000 credentials and certifications were awarded, and 93% of those who graduate stay in the Hoosier State to pursue their careers.
More than 50 challenge donations, ranging from $200 to $10,000, were received during the day. “We are incredibly grateful to our alumni, community partners, and friends that made Ivy Tech Day a success. We are thrilled with the response from our campus,” said Travis Haire, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Sellersburg. “Thank you for your generous contributions and for continuing to make an impact on our students.”
Ivy Tech was founded 60 years ago on March 15, 1963. Ivy Tech contributes $3.9 billion annually to Indiana’s economy, including a net impact of $3.6 billion from alumni working in the state. Eight of 10 students who graduate from Ivy Tech do so without student debt. Additionally, Ivy Tech:
• Graduates more nurses with 2-year degrees than any college in the nation, and most stay in Indiana to pursue their careers.
• Contributes to 1 of every 70 jobs across Indiana.
“The enthusiasm shown by our generous alumni, community partners, and friends around the Southern Indiana region made this day a success,” said Connor Caudill, Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Development. “Their ongoing commitment impacts not only Ivy Tech students but also our community.”
Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree.
