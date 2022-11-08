Ivy Tech Sellersburg named Baptist Health Floyd the 2022 Benefactor of the Year and Josh Turner as a 2022 Distinguished Alumni of the Year at the Ivy Tech Foundation’s Awards Ceremony in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Museum.
Baptist Health was one of 19 honorees who have considerably impacted Ivy Tech communities and students. During this event, the foundation honored individuals, corporations, and foundations from Indiana for the gifts and volunteer services they have contributed to the college.
“The passion our benefactors have for Ivy Tech students is unmatched,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College. “Thanks to their generosity and volunteerism, our students can confidently pursue pathways that lead to high wage, high-demand careers that strengthen our communities and power the State of Indiana.”
“Baptist Health was selected as a longstanding community partner of the Ivy Tech Sellersburg Campus including instructional collaborations, staffing partnerships, and a recent capital campaign investment establishing the Baptist Health School of Health Sciences and Baptist Health Life Sciences Laboratory Suite. We are grateful for their partnership and proud of the impact we will have on our community for years to come,” said Dr. Travis Haire, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Sellersburg.
“Ivy Tech has done so much for so many. Here at Baptist Health we are just so honored and humbled to receive the Benefactor Award for supporting this wonderful organization,” said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer. “We feel honored to be able to help them and to partner with them as we move forward.”
Joshua Turner was one of 18 individuals across the state selected to receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech Alumni. Selected through a highly competitive process, each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and on Ivy Tech through outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments.
“These individuals exemplify service and leadership in extraordinary ways,” said Ellspermann. “Our distinguished alumni prove that an Ivy Tech education equates to career fulfillment and economic prosperity, and I am honored to witness how the college has played a role in their continued lifelong success.”
Turner graduated in 2012 from Ivy Tech Sellersburg’s School of Information Technology with an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Science after serving in the United States Air Force from 2000 to 2006. He now serves on the New Albany City Council and as analyst at Samtec. Turner lives in New Albany with his wife, Jessica, and two children, Lucas and Joleen.
Alumni, faculty, staff, and friends are all encouraged to make nominations. Awardees must be graduates of Ivy Tech, having received an Associate Degree, Technical Certificate, or Certificate. The College has been honoring Distinguished Alumni since 1998.
