INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College has honored Joshua Whicker of Charlestown as one of 19 individuals from across the state nominated to receive the inaugural Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction President’s Awards, the highest honor for Ivy Tech dual credit faculty.
The college honored each one of the winners for their excellence in instruction and their positive impact on the dual credit students that they served during the 2021-2022 academic year. A selection committee made up of Ivy Tech faculty, program chairs and college administration selected the honorees based on nominations from various stakeholders including dual credit students, secondary and post-secondary administrators, and Ivy Tech K-14 team members.
“Dual credit faculty serve an important role by introducing our high school students to college material and providing them with an opportunity to see that they can do college-level work,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “Without a dual credit experience, many students would never take the next step into higher education.”
Amy Cook, Principal at Charlestown High School, made the nomination of Whicker noting his continued education in multiple areas to help provide dual credit opportunities for students. It is through furthering his education that they are able to offer speech, US history, government, and economics.
“Charlestown High School is able to provide students with a variety of dual credits at an amount impressive for a school our size,” Cook said. “This is only possible because of teachers like Josh Whicker and his willingness to further his education and offer multiple dual credits to students.”
“Our dual credit faculty work tirelessly to ensure high quality, college-aligned content to students for little to no cost, saving families thousands of dollars,” said Rebecca Rahschulte, vice president of K-14 Initiatives & Statewide Partnerships. “We are honored to be able to recognize dual credit instructors throughout the state through this award.”
The Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction President’s Award is modeled after the College’s President’s Award to recognize College faculty and adjunct faculty members from Ivy Tech locations throughout the state. The College recently honored all winners at a ceremony in Indianapolis.
Area High School Nominees
Kelly Bratcher – Floyd Central High School
Robert Austin – North Harrison High School
Mickey Miller – Corydon Central High School
Bethany Brown - South Central High School
Barbara Robinson – Eastern High School
Paul Bosley – Salem High School
Laura McNew – Henryville High School
Ivy Lyvers – Silver Creek High School
Josh Whicker – Charlestown High School
Jeff Johnson – New Washington High School
Tosha Embry – Clarksville High School
Lynne Miller – Providence High School
Stephanie Lone – New Albany High School
Matthew Hyde – Prosser Career and Technical Education Center
