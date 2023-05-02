SELLERSBURG — Indiana high school students, ranging from grades nine through twelve, can enroll in courses for free this summer at Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg.
The Sellersburg campus houses 38 programs in 8 schools.
Free summer courses provide an opportunity for students to explore possible career options while earning college credits. Students who qualify for free summer courses will receive free tuition and textbooks, with no limit on the number of courses students can take.
To qualify for enrollment for free summer classes at Ivy Tech, students must be Indiana residents at any high school, including eighth graders entering ninth grade, graduating seniors, homeschool students, and students at adult high schools.
The Sellersburg campus serves the Indiana counties of Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington.
“Our K-14 Office is extremely happy to offer free summer courses to any high school student in our service area,” said Bill Krammes, Executive Director K-14 Initiatives. “Courses can be used to transfer to a four-year college, complete an Ivy Tech Certificate, or explore a technical field you may be interested in pursuing.”
With 38 degree programs aligned with the needs of the state’s workforce, Ivy Tech provides career pathways and credentials that are made to prepare students for high-wage, high-demand jobs. Ivy Tech also offers flexible and affordable course options to meet the needs of all students, with credit transfer options to more than 100 colleges and universities in Indiana and outside of the state.
“We are so excited to be offering free summer courses to high school students once again this year and are already seeing many interested students and families taking advantage of this great opportunity,” said Chanda Rodski, Director of Admissions. “The admissions and enrollment team are proud to be a part of this impact on our community, allowing students to save money while getting one step closer to completing their credentials.”
Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.
Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree.
