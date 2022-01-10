SELLERSBURG — Ivy Tech Community College is excited to honor Dr. Lacie Couzin of Jeffersonville, as the Sellersburg Campus 2021 Distinguished Alumni of the Year.
Couzin is one of 19 individuals across the state selected to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech Alumni. Selected through a competitive process, each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and on Ivy Tech through outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments.
“We are proud to recognize Dr. Couzin for her dedication to the college and the community,” said Ivy Tech Sellersburg Chancellor Travis Haire. “She is a shining example of the pathways available and impact possible through Ivy Tech and we couldn’t be more excited to honor her journey and commitment to service.”
Couzin started as adjunct faculty in 2001 and joined Ivy Tech full-time in 2011. She currently serves as Dean of the School of Health Sciences and School of Public Affairs & Social Services at the Sellersburg Campus.
Couzin earned her Associates of Science in Nursing from Ivy Tech in 2003, B.S. from Ball State, M.S. from Indiana University Southeast, and PhD from Capella University with a concentration in instructional design for online learning. She also serves on the Board of the Floyd Memorial Foundation and the National Network of Health Career Programs in Two Year Colleges.￼
“These honorees are examples of how Ivy Tech can change lives,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.
“Whether they went on to pursue additional education or went straight to the workforce, our distinguished alumni make a difference in our communities every day. We are proud and honored to be part of their stories.”
Alumni, faculty, staff, and friends are all encouraged to make nominations. Awardees must be graduates of Ivy Tech, having received an Associate Degree, Technical Certificate, or Certificate. The College has been honoring Distinguished Alumni since 1998.
For more information, visit www.ivytech.edu/alumniawards.
