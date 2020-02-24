SELLERSBURG — As Ivy Tech Community College expands its focus on eight-week courses, there have been a number of changes for faculty, staff and students at its Sellersburg campus.
Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg is in the process of transitioning to an eight-week format, which is meant to speed up students’ end goals of receiving their credentials, getting in the workforce or starting a four-year college, according to Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Tyiana Thompson. About 70 percent of classes are offered in an eight-week format, and the college plans to continue converting more courses from 16 weeks to eight weeks.
Thompson said the format has benefits for various demographics of students, whether they are working students, single parents or recent high school graduates, and it is easier to fit classes into their busy schedules.
“The average student takes two classes,” Thompson said. “Now, they can still take two classes, but they can take them one at a time, which benefits working adults,” she said. “Or they can take two in the first eight weeks. It is super beneficial to students, depending on their schedules.”
Samantha Manire, director of academic advising at Ivy Tech Sellersburg, said the student population served by Ivy Tech have busy lives, and the new format allows for more “on-ramps,” or enrollment opportunities, for the students, since they can enroll five times a year. Some subject areas have switched to 100 percent eight-week course, but for classes such as math, it is better to continue offering 16 weeks for those who do not want to be “thrown into the deep end” in an accelerated time frame.
Manire said Ivy Tech Sellersburg said the transition has created some challenges for faculty, staff and students, including faculty having to revamp courses to fit the accelerated format and students having an imbalanced schedule with a combination of eight-week and 16-week courses, but she believes the college is adjusting to the new pace. She said it makes it easier for students when they take two eight-week courses at one time instead of blending the two formats.
“We are making sure to support students, faculty and staff throughout the process,” she said.
Thompson said while some faculty were initially hesitant to transition to the shorter courses, they have seen the benefits for students. So far, they have seen plenty success stories since Ivy Tech Sellersburg started the transition last year, she said, and many students feel that the eight-week classes have helped them stay on track to complete their degrees. The college is also gathering data related to the eight-week conversions to see the effects upon students, including retention rates.
She said the college is matching “affordability with efficiency in time” for its students.
“I think it’s important for the community to know that Ivy Tech is constantly looking for ways to meet the needs of the community,” Thompson said. “We take seriously the need to be accessible and flexible to meet students no matter where they are at.”
