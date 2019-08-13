SELLERSBURG — Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg has announced that two of its students have been selected to participate in a cybersecurity internship project with the NASA Glenn Research Center (GRC) in Ohio.
Dustin Eltz and Nick Spengler are both Cybersecurity majors at the Sellersburg campus and participated in the NASA National Community College Aerospace Scholars project (NCAS) this summer. As a result of their web based activities over the summer, the students were selected for the onsite experience at NASA.
During their time at NASA GRC, Eltz and Spengler will participate in briefings with NASA engineers and scientists, tour the NASA facilities, and compete in an engineering design challenge.
“We are extremely proud of these deserving students, and are honored that they will be representing Ivy Tech Sellersburg with NASA,” Travis Haire, Ivy Tech Sellersburg chancellor, stated in a news release.
“NCAS not only inspires community college students to advance in STEM fields, but it also opens doors for future careers at NASA. NCAS has a legacy of alumni moving from NASA internships to and ultimately entering the NASA workforce,” Tania B. Davis, Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) manager, stated in the release release.
For more information on the Ivy Tech Sellersburg Cybersecurity program or the NCAS program, contact Brandy Fabel, program chair for the Sellersburg campus at 812-246-3301, ext. 4408.
— SUBMITTED
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.