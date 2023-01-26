JEFFERSONVILLE — IWG the world’s largest provider of hybrid work solutions, announces a new flexible workspace in Indiana as the demand for hybrid working continues to grow with companies of all sizes permanently embracing the model.
Growing demand for flexibility and access to professional spaces is underscored by record demand for hybrid working with IWG adding 2 million customers in the last year, as more and more businesses empower workers to work close to home in the heart of local communities.
The new Headquarters is located at 443 Spring St. in Jeffersonville. The location will offer IWG’s full suite of facilities, including private offices, co-working and collaboration spaces, meeting rooms and a host of tech services, like IT support.
“We are delighted to be working with new partners to bring the numerous benefits of hybrid working to businesses, local communities and employees in the area. Over the past two and a half years, demand for hybrid working solutions has rapidly increased as workers enjoy a significantly improved work/life balance with less time spent commuting and employers benefitting from substantial cost savings and the ability to recruit from a wider pool of talent,” said Mark Dixon, IWG Founder and CEO.
The new HQ center will be IWG’s 12th workspace location in the state of Indiana. All of IWG’s Indiana locations reflect the geographic diversity of the state as well as the growing demand for flexible workspaces in large cities and smaller communities alike.
“With 82% of CFOs noting in a recent study that the hybrid model offers a significantly lower cost base, leading to an ever-increasing number of businesses committing to the hybrid model for the long-term. As a result, we will see the Great Lease Resignation of traditional office space continue and the growing appeal of shared office and co-working spaces as a much more attractive alternative,” said Dixon.
Among IWG’s global customer base are 83% of Fortune 500 companies, who benefit from access to IWG’s unparalleled network of workspaces including 1,100 locations in the U.S. and 3,500 locations in over 120 countries around the world.
As the demand for hybrid working solutions accelerates, IWG is opening the vast majority of its new locations in partnership with commercial real estate owners, developers and franchisee investors. Partnering with IWG enables landlords to add value to their properties and benefit from IWG’s innovative tech platform and proven sales and marketing model. Strategic partnerships are varied and flexible - anything from simple fit-outs to revenue and profit-sharing arrangements. The IWG team can tailor solutions in whatever format and style to meet the specific needs of buildings and customers.
To learn more about IWG, please see https://www.iwgplc.com/en-gb. Workers can tap into these centers using the IWG app, where users can reserve a desk while taking advantage of a range of professional products and services.
IWG is the global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG’s hybrid working platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.
IWG’s unrivaled network coverage includes approximately 3,500 locations across more than 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.
Through our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, we help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing the world’s leading hybrid work platform with professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and digital services all available via the IWG app. For more information, visit www.iwgplc.com and for more information on partnering with IWG, see: https://www.iwgplc.com/develop-a-location.
