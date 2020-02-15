FRANKFORT, KY – An Indiana native was among Kentucky’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) instructors recognized nationally at the annual Career Tech Vision, a professional development conference presented by the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) in Anaheim, Calif., in December.
J.R. Drummond, Engineering and Technology teacher, Doss High School, Louisville, received the National Engineering and Technology Outstanding Instructor Award from ACTE’s Engineering and Technology Education Division. Drummond serves on the KACTE Board of Directors as Leadership Committee and Carl D. Perkins Assistanceship Award Chair.
Drummond is from Seymour, where he attended high school and then continued his education at Indiana University, Bloomington, where he lettered in football. Drummond currently is in his 18th year of teaching and coaching. He started his career in the South Harrison Community School Corp. in Corydon. He then spent four year teaching in Meade County, Ky., before going to Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville.
Seven Kentucky CTE professionals were honored, and the Kentucky Association for Career and Technical Education (KACTE), the ACTE affiliate, received Quality Association Standards (QAS) recognition for the 17th consecutive year. The criteria to earn the QAS designation defines provision of quality customer service provided to members of the non-profit, professional association.
The national ACTE awards program begins at the state level. The Kentucky Farm Bureau CTE Awards are presented annually at the CTE Summer Program, which is managed by KACTE. The 2020 CTE Summer Program will be held in Louisville at the Galt House Hotel, July 26-29. Kentucky Farm Bureau CTE Award winners advance to ACTE Region 2 competition among eight southeastern states. Region 2 winners become one of five national finalists for each award category.
